Bills claim ex-Patriots Bojorquez, Lewis off waivers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are shuffling punters by claiming Corey Bojorquez off waivers and releasing Colton Schmidt.

The Bills also claimed cornerback Ryan Lewis on Sunday, a week before Buffalo opens the season at Baltimore. Bojorquez and Lewis were claimed after being released by the New England Patriots over the past two days.

Bojorquez is an undrafted rookie free agent after spending the past two seasons at New Mexico. He earned honorable mention All-America honors last season by finishing fourth in the nation and setting a single-season school record by averaging 47.3 yards per punt.

He replaces Schmidt, who spent four seasons in Buffalo. Schmidt was cut despite ranking second on the team list with a career 44.1-yard gross punting average.

Advertisement

Lewis was an undrafted rookie free agent out of Pittsburgh last year, and spent the season on the Patriots’ practice squad.

The Bills also began stocking their practice squad by signing eight players, all of whom were cut by the team a day earlier.

Buffalo signed safety Dean Marlowe, receiver Cam Phillips, running back Keith Ford, linebacker Corey Thompson, cornerback Levi Wallace, defensive end Mike Love and offensive linemen Gerhard de Beer and De’Ondre Wesley.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.