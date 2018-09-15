Bills cut receiver Kerley, sign Thomas off practice squad

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have cut veteran receiver Jeremy Kerley in a surprise move that further depletes their depth at the position.

Kerley was released Saturday so the Bills could sign defensive tackle Robert Thomas off their practice squad. The moves came a day before Buffalo’s home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kerley is an eight-year veteran who signed a one-year deal with Buffalo in free agency in April. He had two catches for 7 yards and ranked third among Buffalo receivers in playing 44 offensive snaps in a season-opening 47-3 loss at Baltimore last week.

Buffalo is down to five receivers at a position that lacks proven depth behind starter Kelvin Benjamin.

Thomas was promoted to the active roster the same week Buffalo released defensive tackle Adolphus Washington and signed defensive end Nate Orchard.

