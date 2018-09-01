Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Bills trade QB McCarron to Raiders

September 1, 2018 6:03 pm
 
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo’s quarterback competition is now down to two after the Bills traded veteran AJ McCarron to the Oakland Raiders.

The Bills received a fifth-round pick for McCarron.

Buffalo also has released wide receiver Corey Coleman, a 2016 first-round draft pick by Cleveland whom the Bills acquired last month.

The trade leaves second-year pro Nathan Peterman and first-round pick Josh Allen vying for the starting quarterback job in Buffalo. Peterman had a solid preseason for Buffalo, posting the best numbers of the group, while Allen has shown flashes and a strong arm after being drafted seventh overall in April.

McCarron was initially considered the front-runner to land the starting job after signing a two-year contract in March, but struggled with inconsistent play. He also suffered a right shoulder injury in Buffalo’s second preseason game against Cleveland, which hindered his pursuit of the starting job.

McCarron returned to lead the Bills to a late comeback victory at Chicago on Thursday night, though his performance was spotty.

The Bills chose not to hold onto Coleman, who has been a disappointment since the Browns made him the 15th overall selection two years ago. Buffalo traded a seventh-round pick in 2020 for him.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

