Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bills running back McCoy vows he’s playing against Packers

September 26, 2018 3:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy vows he’s playing at Green Bay on Sunday after missing one game with a rib cartilage injury.

McCoy made the announcement after saying he was able to run at full speed during practice Wednesday. McCoy has been sidelined since Bills center Ryan Groy fell on the left side of McCoy’s chest in the third quarter of Buffalo’s 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 16.

Coach Sean McDermott referred to McCoy as being day to day. The Bills’ injury report listed McCoy as practicing on a limited basis.

Backup running back Marcus Murphy was limited in practice with a rib injury, and starting safety Micah Hyde was added to the report with an injury to his right toe. Tight end Charles Clay also made the list with injuries to his shoulder and hip.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Bills are 1-2, and coming off a 27-6 win at Minnesota on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech