Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bills-Vikings Capsule

September 20, 2018 12:26 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

BUFFALO (0-2) at MINNESOTA (1-0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE – Vikings by 16

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Buffalo 0-2, Minnesota 1-1

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

SERIES RECORD – Vikings lead 8-5

LAST MEETING – Bills beat Vikings 17-16, Oct. 19, 2014

LAST WEEK – Bills lost to Chargers 31-20; Vikings tied Packers 29-29

AP PRO32 RANKING – Bills No. 32, Vikings No. 3

BILLS OFFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (25T), PASS (31)

BILLS DEFENSE – OVERALL (18), RUSH (22), PASS (16)

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

VIKINGS OFFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (22), PASS (5)

VIKINGS DEFENSE – OVERALL (14), RUSH (13), PASS (15)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Bills beat Vikings in Buffalo in 2014 on TD pass from Kyle Orton to Sammy Watkins with 1 second left during first season with Minnesota for Mike Zimmer as head coach and Teddy Bridgewater as QB. In 59 regular season games since that last meeting, Bills and Vikings have each sent out five more QBs for at least one start. … Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier held same job with Vikings from 2007-10 before being promoted to head coach until firing after 2013 season. … Bills haven’t started 0-3 since 2010. … Bills QB Josh Allen makes first career road start. Last time Bills finished with winning record on road was 1999. … Bills have allowed 11 sacks, second most in league. … Vikings have won 10 of last 11 games, including playoffs, at home while allowing NFL-low average of 13.6 points per game. … Vikings WR Stefon Diggs has six TD catches and at least one in last five regular-season games, fifth-longest streak in team history. Randy Moss (10) has record, from 2003-04. … Dan Bailey makes debut as kicker for Vikings, who cut rookie Daniel Carlson this week. Fantasy tip: Vikings’ defense is must play at home against rookie Allen and Bills’ sputtering offense. Bills tied for most rushing TDs allowed (four) in league, so Vikings backup RB Latavius Murray could be worth start. In 10 games including playoffs for Minnesota at home, Murray has seven rushing TDs.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech