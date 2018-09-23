Listen Live Sports

Bills-Vikings Stats

September 23, 2018 4:33 pm
 
Buffalo 17 10 0 0—27
Minnesota 0 0 0 6— 6
First Quarter

Buf_Allen 10 run (Hauschka kick), 10:01.

Buf_FG Hauschka 30, 7:24.

Buf_Croom 26 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 5:09.

Second Quarter

Buf_Allen 1 run (Hauschka kick), 12:14.

Buf_FG Hauschka 50, 6:16.

Fourth Quarter

Min_Rudolph 4 pass from Cousins (pass failed), 2:59.

A_66,800.

Buf Min
First downs 16 21
Total Net Yards 292 292
Rushes-yards 38-128 6-14
Passing 164 278
Punt Returns 1-13 1-0
Kickoff Returns 0-0 4-82
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 15-22-0 40-55-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-32 4-18
Punts 6-43.2 5-51.8
Fumbles-Lost 3-0 4-2
Penalties-Yards 12-84 6-59
Time of Possession 35:45 24:15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Ivory 20-56, Allen 10-39, M.Murphy 8-33. Minnesota, Boone 2-11, Cousins 2-2, Murray 2-1.

PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 15-22-0-196. Minnesota, Cousins 40-55-1-296.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Ivory 3-70, A.Holmes 3-29, Benjamin 3-29, Clay 2-18, Croom 1-26, Z.Jones 1-17, McCloud 1-6, M.Murphy 1-1. Minnesota, Thielen 14-105, Rudolph 5-48, Ham 5-47, Murray 5-30, Treadwell 4-33, Diggs 4-17, Robinson 1-9, Conklin 1-7, Boone 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

