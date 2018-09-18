Blackhawks-Blue Jackets Sums

Chicago 1 0 0—1 Columbus 2 0 2—4

First Period_1, Chicago, Fortin 1 (Gustafsson, Kahun), 0:53. 2, Columbus, Dalpe 1 (Robinson, Murray), 12:13. 3, Columbus, Wennberg 1 (Jones, Atkinson), 18:03 (pp). Penalties_Sedlak, CBJ, (tripping), 4:36; Nash, CBJ, (tripping), 14:58; Samuelsson, CHI, (slashing), 17:19.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Samuelsson, CHI, (tripping), 15:20.

Third Period_4, Columbus, Atkinson 1 (Wennberg, Foligno), 0:36. 5, Columbus, Foudy 1 (Anderson, Stenlund), 18:07. Penalties_Hayden, CHI, (tripping), 16:00.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 9-6-7_22. Columbus 11-9-11_31.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 2; Columbus 1 of 3.

Goalies_Chicago, Delia 0-0-0 (16 shots-14 saves), Ward 0-0-0 (15-13). Columbus, Berube 0-0-0 (15-14), Raaymakers 0-0-0 (8-8).

T_2:19.

Referees_Beau Halkidis, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Matt MacPherson.

