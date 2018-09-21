Blackhawks-Senators Sums

Chicago 1 1 3—5 Ottawa 2 0 0—2

First Period_1, Ottawa, Formenton 1 (Harpur, Skille), 6:04. 2, Ottawa, Duchene 1 (Chabot, Dzingel), 11:34 (pp). 3, Chicago, Johnson 1 (Gustafsson, D.Sikura), 16:20 (pp). Penalties_Brown, OTT, (hooking), 8:03; Knott, CHI, (hooking), 10:37; Chabot, OTT, (holding), 15:44; Gilbert, CHI, (roughing), 20:00.

Second Period_4, Chicago, Kahun 1 (Massie, Snuggerud), 12:24. Penalties_Chlapik, OTT, (slashing), 7:52; DeMelo, OTT, (holding), 16:06; Martinsen, CHI, (slashing), 19:01.

Third Period_5, Chicago, Kruger 1 (Martinsen), 1:10. 6, Chicago, Martinsen 1 (Kruger, Johnson), 8:23. 7, Chicago, Hayden 1 (Kahun), 12:42. Penalties_Snuggerud, CHI, (high sticking), 2:31; Hayden, CHI, (cross checking), 13:24; Dahlstrom, CHI, (hooking), 15:35; Wideman, OTT, (slashing), 20:00.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 6-12-10_28. Ottawa 14-5-7_26.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 1 of 4; Ottawa 1 of 6.

Goalies_Chicago, Tomkins 1-0-0 (7 shots-7 saves), Delia 0-0-0 (19-17). Ottawa, Condon 0-0-0 (11-9), Gustavsson 0-1-0 (17-14).

A_7,891 (18,572). T_2:28.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Tim Nowak, Libor Suchanek.

