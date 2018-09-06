Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jackets reward top execs with contract extensions

September 6, 2018 2:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have given contract extensions to its three top hockey executives.

The team announced the multi-year extensions Thursday for president of hockey operations John Davidson, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen and assistant general manager Bill Zito, who was promoted to associate general manager.

Terms weren’t disclosed.

The Blue Jackets are 238-178-42 since Davidson took over in 2012 and are coming off the first back-to-back playoff appearances in club’s 17-year history.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Kekalainen replaced ?Scott Howson? during the 2012-13 season.

Zito joined the organization in August 2013. He also serves as the general manager of the Cleveland Monsters, the Blue Jackets’ American Hockey League affiliate.

Columbus opens training camp Sept. 13.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech