Blue Jackets sign Tortorella to 2-year contract extension

September 12, 2018 12:40 pm
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have given coach John Tortorella a two-year contract extension.

The team announced Wednesday that Tortorella, who has led the Blue Jackets to the playoffs in his first two full seasons, has been signed through the 2020-21 season. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

The 60-year-old Tortorella is the franchise’s all-time leader in wins, guiding Columbus to a 129-87-23 record since being named coach in October 2015. His current $2 million-a-year contract runs through this season.

He won the Jack Adams Trophy as the NHL’s coach of the year after Columbus posted the best record in franchise history with a 50-24-8 mark in 2016-17.

Tortorella has compiled a 575-462-138 record (.548) in 1,175 games as coach of four different teams.

He won a Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2003-04. He also coached the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

