Blue Jays 10, Rays 3

Tampa Bay Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi M.Smith rf 3 0 0 1 McKnney lf 4 2 1 1 M.Duffy 3b 4 0 0 0 D.Trvis 2b 5 1 3 1 Choi dh 3 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 5 2 2 1 Wendle 2b 4 0 0 0 Morales dh 4 1 3 1 Vlzquez 2b 0 0 0 0 Smth Jr pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 4 2 2 2 Grichuk rf 5 0 1 1 Lowe lf 3 1 1 0 Grrl Jr ss 5 1 3 1 Adames ss 4 0 2 0 A.Diaz 3b 4 2 2 3 Bauers 1b 4 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 3 1 0 0 Ciuffo c 4 0 1 0 Jo.Dvis cf 3 0 0 0 Tellez ph 1 0 1 1 Pillar cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 33 3 6 3 Totals 40 10 16 10

Tampa Bay 020 001 000— 3 Toronto 700 011 10x—10

DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 11. 2B_D.Travis (12), Gurriel Jr. (6), A.Diaz (19), Tellez (1). HR_Kiermaier 2 (6), McKinney (4), A.Diaz (17).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Glasnow L,1-5 2-3 5 7 7 2 2 Kittredge 1 1-3 2 0 0 2 4 Nuno 3 4 1 1 0 4 Faria 3 5 2 2 0 0 Toronto Sanchez W,4-5 6 6 3 3 2 8 Tepera 1 0 0 0 2 0 Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 1 Giles 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Nuno (Jansen). WP_Glasnow 2.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:42. A_17,872 (53,506).

