Blue Jays 10, Rays 3

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.302
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.296
|Choi dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Velazquez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.212
|Lowe lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Bauers 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Ciuffo c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|4
|9
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinney lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.352
|Travis 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Smoak 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Morales dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.261
|1-Smith Jr. pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Grichuk rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.239
|Gurriel Jr. ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Diaz 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.254
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Davis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|a-Tellez ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|Pillar cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Totals
|40
|10
|16
|10
|4
|10
|Tampa Bay
|020
|001
|000—
|3
|6
|0
|Toronto
|700
|011
|10x—10
|16
|0
a-doubled for Davis in the 6th.
1-ran for Morales in the 7th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 11. 2B_Travis (12), Gurriel Jr. (6), Diaz (19), Tellez (1). HR_Kiermaier (5), off Sanchez; Kiermaier (6), off Sanchez; Diaz (17), off Glasnow; McKinney (4), off Nuno. RBIs_Smith (34), Kiermaier 2 (24), McKinney (11), Travis (44), Smoak (71), Morales (55), Grichuk (49), Gurriel Jr. (26), Diaz 3 (45), Tellez (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Duffy 2, Wendle); Toronto 7 (McKinney, Smoak, Grichuk, Davis 4). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 4; Toronto 8 for 20.
Runners moved up_Grichuk, Smoak. LIDP_Gurriel Jr..
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Duffy, Velazquez).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow, L, 1-5
|2-3
|5
|7
|7
|2
|2
|39
|4.64
|Kittredge
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|32
|7.67
|Nuno
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|40
|1.67
|Faria
|3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|39
|4.90
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez, W, 4-5
|6
|6
|3
|3
|2
|8
|98
|5.17
|Tepera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|3.55
|Mayza
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.08
|Giles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|5.48
Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 2-1. HBP_Nuno (Jansen). WP_Glasnow 2.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_2:42. A_17,872 (53,506).
