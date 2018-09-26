Blue Jays 3, Astros 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marisnick cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Correa dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.239
|Gurriel ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|White 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Tucker lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.138
|Davis 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.175
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Straw rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|3
|11
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinney lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.264
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Smoak dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Grichuk rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.242
|Tellez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.328
|Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|McGuire c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Urena ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Berti 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Totals
|25
|3
|3
|3
|3
|8
|Houston
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|0
|Toronto
|200
|010
|00x—3
|3
|0
LOB_Houston 6, Toronto 1. HR_Grichuk (25), off Devenski; McGuire (1), off Perez. RBIs_Correa (63), Grichuk 2 (57), McGuire (3). SB_Marisnick (6), Straw (2), McKinney (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Marisnick, Kemp 2, Tucker). RISP_Houston 2 for 6; Toronto 1 for 1.
Runners moved up_Kemp. LIDP_McKinney. GIDP_Stassi, Pillar.
DP_Houston 2 (Davis, Kemp, White), (Gurriel, White); Toronto 1 (Diaz, Berti, Tellez).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Devenski, L, 2-3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|28
|4.34
|Perez
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|58
|3.97
|McCullers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.90
|Guduan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.00
|Deetz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.40
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Reid-Foley
|3
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|49
|5.13
|Biagini, W, 4-7
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|5.70
|Petricka
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|4.57
|Mayza, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.34
|Tepera, H, 18
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.68
|Clippard, H, 15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.67
|Giles, S, 25-25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.74
Inherited runners-scored_Biagini 1-0, Petricka 2-0, Mayza 1-0. PB_McGuire (1).
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:27. A_22,828 (53,506).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.