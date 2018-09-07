Blue Jays 3, Indians 2, 11 innings,

|Cleveland
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|McKnney lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnnd ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rmirz 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|R.McGre c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Encrnco dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Grrl Jr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Smoak dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rosales pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Guyer rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tellez 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Brntley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|B.Brnes rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Gomes c
|5
|1
|3
|1
|R.Urena 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|G.Allen cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Maile c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|R.Davis lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Morales ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Jnsen c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jo.Dvis pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|41
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|39
|3
|9
|3
|Cleveland
|000
|011
|000
|00—2
|Toronto
|000
|010
|100
|01—3
E_J.Ramirez (10), Gomes (9). LOB_Cleveland 13, Toronto 8. 2B_Guyer (10), Grichuk (26), Tellez 2 (6). HR_Gomes (13), Pillar (12). SB_Lindor (23), G.Allen (15), R.Davis 2 (18), Pillar (14). CS_R.Urena (1). SF_A.Diaz (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Carrasco
|8
|6
|2
|1
|1
|14
|Perez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ramirez
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hand
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Cimber L,3-6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Toronto
|Estrada
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Mayza
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Clippard
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tepera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Giles
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fernandez
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Petricka
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Barnes W,3-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Estrada (Allen), by Hand (Gurriel Jr.). WP_Carrasco, Petricka 2.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:51. A_26,830 (53,506).
