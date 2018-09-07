Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 3, Indians 2, 11 innings,

September 7, 2018 11:28 pm
 
Cleveland Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 McKnney lf 4 0 1 0
Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 T.Hrnnd ph 1 0 0 0
J.Rmirz 3b 5 0 1 1 R.McGre c 0 0 0 0
Encrnco dh 5 0 1 0 Grrl Jr ss 4 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 5 0 1 0 Smoak dh 4 0 0 0
Rosales pr-1b 0 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 5 1 1 0
Guyer rf 4 0 1 0 Tellez 1b 5 1 2 1
Brntley ph 1 0 0 0 Pillar cf 5 1 2 1
B.Brnes rf 0 0 0 0 A.Diaz 3b 3 0 0 1
Gomes c 5 1 3 1 R.Urena 2b 4 0 1 0
G.Allen cf 3 1 0 0 Maile c 2 0 1 0
R.Davis lf 4 0 1 0 Morales ph 1 0 0 0
D.Jnsen c 1 0 1 0
Jo.Dvis pr-lf 0 0 0 0
Totals 41 2 8 2 Totals 39 3 9 3
Cleveland 000 011 000 00—2
Toronto 000 010 100 01—3

E_J.Ramirez (10), Gomes (9). LOB_Cleveland 13, Toronto 8. 2B_Guyer (10), Grichuk (26), Tellez 2 (6). HR_Gomes (13), Pillar (12). SB_Lindor (23), G.Allen (15), R.Davis 2 (18), Pillar (14). CS_R.Urena (1). SF_A.Diaz (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Carrasco 8 6 2 1 1 14
Perez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Ramirez 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Hand 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 4
Cimber L,3-6 0 1 1 1 0 0
Toronto
Estrada 6 5 2 2 2 5
Mayza 2-3 0 0 0 2 1
Clippard 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 2
Giles 1 1 0 0 0 0
Fernandez 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Petricka 1 1 0 0 2 1
Barnes W,3-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Estrada (Allen), by Hand (Gurriel Jr.). WP_Carrasco, Petricka 2.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:51. A_26,830 (53,506).

