Blue Jays 3, Yankees 2

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McKinney lf-1b-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .289 Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .248 2-Pillar pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .246 Morales dh 1 0 0 0 2 0 .255 1-Davis pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 a-Tellez ph-dh-1b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .407 Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .247 Solarte 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232 3-Diaz pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Hernandez rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Giles p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Urena ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .262 Travis 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .236 McGuire c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .308 Totals 34 3 7 3 2 9

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .252 Stanton dh 3 1 2 0 1 0 .265 Hicks cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .242 Andujar 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .298 Hechavarria 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .254 b-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Gregorius ss 2 0 1 1 1 0 .270 Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279 Sanchez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .188 Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Totals 31 2 6 2 2 9

Toronto 001 000 020—3 7 1 New York 200 000 000—2 6 0

a-singled for Davis in the 8th. b-flied out for Hechavarria in the 9th.

1-ran for Morales in the 6th. 2-ran for Smoak in the 8th. 3-ran for Solarte in the 8th.

E_Hernandez (8). LOB_Toronto 6, New York 5. 2B_Grichuk (28), McGuire (2). HR_McCutchen (19), off Pannone. RBIs_Grichuk (54), McGuire (1), Tellez (5), McCutchen (62), Gregorius (84). SF_Gregorius.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (McKinney, Smoak, Hernandez); New York 2 (Hicks, Voit). RISP_Toronto 3 for 8; New York 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Travis. LIDP_Hicks.

DP_Toronto 1 (Travis, Smoak).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pannone, W, 3-1 7 4 2 2 2 6 103 3.77 Leiter Jr., H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 5.82 Giles, S, 22-22 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 5.05 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn 5 3 1 1 1 7 80 4.90 Robertson, H, 18 2 0 0 0 1 1 24 2.89 Betances, L, 4-6, BS, 3-6 1 4 2 2 0 1 21 2.77 Britton 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.50

WP_Lynn.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:50. A_41,758 (47,309).

