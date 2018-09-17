Blue Jays 5, Orioles 0

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinney lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Gurriel Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Morales dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Solarte 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Diaz 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Pillar cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Tellez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.400
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.254
|Urena 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|0
|9
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.268
|Jones dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Mancini lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Beckham ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Nunez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Andreoli rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|1
|10
|Toronto
|030
|000
|101—5
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
LOB_Toronto 1, Baltimore 3. 2B_Pillar (38). HR_Jansen (2), off Phillips; Pillar (14), off Gilmartin; Diaz (18), off Carroll. RBIs_Pillar (56), Tellez (6), Jansen 2 (5), Diaz (52). SB_Villar 2 (28).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Grichuk); Baltimore 2 (Mullins, Davis). RISP_Toronto 1 for 2; Baltimore 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Morales, Wynns. GIDP_Wynns.
DP_Toronto 1 (Gurriel Jr., Urena, Tellez).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Borucki, W, 4-4
|8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|105
|3.86
|Mayza
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|3.58
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Phillips, L, 0-1
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|25
|13.11
|Gilmartin
|4
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|66
|3.43
|Carroll
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|30
|7.30
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:16. A_8,198 (45,971).
