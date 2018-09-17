Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jays 5, Orioles 0

September 17, 2018 10:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McKinney lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .276
Gurriel Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .277
Morales dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Solarte 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Diaz 3b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .259
Pillar cf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .248
Tellez 1b 3 1 1 1 0 2 .400
Jansen c 3 1 1 2 0 0 .254
Urena 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Totals 33 5 6 5 0 9
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .269
Villar 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .268
Jones dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .283
Mancini lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .172
Beckham ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Nunez 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Andreoli rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .231
Wynns c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Totals 29 0 3 0 1 10
Toronto 030 000 101—5 6 0
Baltimore 000 000 000—0 3 0

LOB_Toronto 1, Baltimore 3. 2B_Pillar (38). HR_Jansen (2), off Phillips; Pillar (14), off Gilmartin; Diaz (18), off Carroll. RBIs_Pillar (56), Tellez (6), Jansen 2 (5), Diaz (52). SB_Villar 2 (28).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Grichuk); Baltimore 2 (Mullins, Davis). RISP_Toronto 1 for 2; Baltimore 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Morales, Wynns. GIDP_Wynns.

Advertisement

DP_Toronto 1 (Gurriel Jr., Urena, Tellez).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Borucki, W, 4-4 8 3 0 0 1 7 105 3.86
Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 3.58
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Phillips, L, 0-1 2 3 3 3 0 2 25 13.11
Gilmartin 4 2-3 2 1 1 0 3 66 3.43
Carroll 2 1-3 1 1 1 0 4 30 7.30

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:16. A_8,198 (45,971).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech