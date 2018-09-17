Blue Jays 5, Orioles 0

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McKinney lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .276 Gurriel Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .277 Morales dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Solarte 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Diaz 3b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .259 Pillar cf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .248 Tellez 1b 3 1 1 1 0 2 .400 Jansen c 3 1 1 2 0 0 .254 Urena 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Totals 33 5 6 5 0 9

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .269 Villar 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .268 Jones dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .283 Mancini lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .172 Beckham ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .223 Nunez 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Andreoli rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .231 Wynns c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Totals 29 0 3 0 1 10

Toronto 030 000 101—5 6 0 Baltimore 000 000 000—0 3 0

LOB_Toronto 1, Baltimore 3. 2B_Pillar (38). HR_Jansen (2), off Phillips; Pillar (14), off Gilmartin; Diaz (18), off Carroll. RBIs_Pillar (56), Tellez (6), Jansen 2 (5), Diaz (52). SB_Villar 2 (28).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Grichuk); Baltimore 2 (Mullins, Davis). RISP_Toronto 1 for 2; Baltimore 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Morales, Wynns. GIDP_Wynns.

DP_Toronto 1 (Gurriel Jr., Urena, Tellez).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Borucki, W, 4-4 8 3 0 0 1 7 105 3.86 Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 3.58 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Phillips, L, 0-1 2 3 3 3 0 2 25 13.11 Gilmartin 4 2-3 2 1 1 0 3 66 3.43 Carroll 2 1-3 1 1 1 0 4 30 7.30

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:16. A_8,198 (45,971).

