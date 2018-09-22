Blue Jays 5, Rays 2

|Tampa Bay
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Smith cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|McKnney lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|T.Hrnnd ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Dvis lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Grrl Jr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Meadows rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez dh
|4
|1
|3
|3
|C.Gomez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alford pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lowe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Sucre c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Choi ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.McGre c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|D.Jnsen ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Urena 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|32
|5
|10
|5
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|100—2
|Toronto
|000
|300
|02x—5
E_Wendle (6). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 5. 2B_M.Smith (26), Grichuk (30), Tellez (9), A.Diaz (25), R.McGuire (3). HR_Pham (20), Sucre (1), Tellez (3). SB_M.Smith (36).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Glasnow L,2-7
|6
|6
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Kolarek
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanek
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alvarado
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Pannone W,4-1
|6
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Tepera H,17
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Clippard H,14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Giles S,24-24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Alvarado.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Sean Barber; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:44. A_27,648 (53,506).
