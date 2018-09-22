Blue Jays 5, Rays 2

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .302 Pham lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .272 Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .297 Cron 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .255 Wendle 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .300 Adames ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .271 Meadows rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .296 Gomez dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212 c-Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Sucre c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .218 d-Choi ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .267 Totals 33 2 7 2 5 9

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McKinney lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .272 b-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .240 Davis lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Gurriel Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287 Smoak 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .244 Grichuk rf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .244 Tellez dh 4 1 3 3 0 1 .404 1-Alford pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .125 Diaz 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .262 Pillar cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .247 McGuire c 2 0 1 1 0 0 .273 a-Jansen ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Urena 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .253 Totals 32 5 10 5 2 9

Tampa Bay 001 000 100—2 7 1 Toronto 000 300 02x—5 10 0

a-popped out for McGuire in the 7th. b-struck out for McKinney in the 7th. c-flied out for Gomez in the 9th. d-walked for Sucre in the 9th.

1-ran for Tellez in the 8th.

E_Wendle (6). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 5. 2B_Smith (26), Grichuk (30), Tellez (9), Diaz (25), McGuire (3). HR_Pham (20), off Pannone; Sucre (1), off Pannone; Tellez (3), off Glasnow. RBIs_Pham (60), Sucre (17), Tellez 3 (12), Diaz (53), McGuire (2). SB_Smith (36).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Duffy, Cron, Adames 2); Toronto 3 (Gurriel Jr., Pillar, Urena). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 5; Toronto 2 for 5.

GIDP_Adames.

DP_Toronto 1 (Urena, Gurriel Jr., Smoak).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow, L, 2-7 6 6 3 3 2 6 98 4.23 Kolarek 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 3.78 Stanek 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.71 Alvarado 1 3 2 2 0 1 15 2.31 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pannone, W, 4-1 6 2-3 6 2 2 3 5 108 3.58 Tepera, H, 17 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 10 3.75 Clippard, H, 14 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 3.78 Giles, S, 24-24 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 4.84

Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 1-0, Tepera 1-0. WP_Alvarado.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Sean Barber; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:44. A_27,648 (53,506).

