Blue Jays 5, Rays 2

September 22, 2018 7:07 pm
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .302
Pham lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .272
Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .297
Cron 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .255
Wendle 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .300
Adames ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .271
Meadows rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .296
Gomez dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212
c-Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Sucre c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .218
d-Choi ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .267
Totals 33 2 7 2 5 9
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McKinney lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .272
b-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Davis lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Gurriel Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287
Smoak 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .244
Grichuk rf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .244
Tellez dh 4 1 3 3 0 1 .404
1-Alford pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .125
Diaz 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .262
Pillar cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .247
McGuire c 2 0 1 1 0 0 .273
a-Jansen ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Urena 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .253
Totals 32 5 10 5 2 9
Tampa Bay 001 000 100—2 7 1
Toronto 000 300 02x—5 10 0

a-popped out for McGuire in the 7th. b-struck out for McKinney in the 7th. c-flied out for Gomez in the 9th. d-walked for Sucre in the 9th.

1-ran for Tellez in the 8th.

E_Wendle (6). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 5. 2B_Smith (26), Grichuk (30), Tellez (9), Diaz (25), McGuire (3). HR_Pham (20), off Pannone; Sucre (1), off Pannone; Tellez (3), off Glasnow. RBIs_Pham (60), Sucre (17), Tellez 3 (12), Diaz (53), McGuire (2). SB_Smith (36).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Duffy, Cron, Adames 2); Toronto 3 (Gurriel Jr., Pillar, Urena). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 5; Toronto 2 for 5.

GIDP_Adames.

DP_Toronto 1 (Urena, Gurriel Jr., Smoak).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Glasnow, L, 2-7 6 6 3 3 2 6 98 4.23
Kolarek 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 3.78
Stanek 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.71
Alvarado 1 3 2 2 0 1 15 2.31
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pannone, W, 4-1 6 2-3 6 2 2 3 5 108 3.58
Tepera, H, 17 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 10 3.75
Clippard, H, 14 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 3.78
Giles, S, 24-24 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 4.84

Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 1-0, Tepera 1-0. WP_Alvarado.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Sean Barber; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:44. A_27,648 (53,506).

