Blue Jays 6, Indians 2

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .285 Brantley lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .306 Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Encarnacion dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .234 Y.Diaz 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .314 Guyer rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .202 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258 Barnes cf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .400 Gonzalez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .285 Totals 33 2 6 2 4 8

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McKinney lf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .348 Gurriel Jr. ss 3 2 0 0 1 2 .286 Smoak 1b 4 2 2 3 0 1 .248 Grichuk rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .247 Hernandez lf 2 1 2 3 0 0 .244 Davis lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Tellez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .444 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Solarte 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Urena 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 A.Diaz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .258 McGuire c 2 1 1 0 1 0 .333 Totals 31 6 6 6 2 11

Cleveland 001 000 100—2 6 1 Toronto 201 000 03x—6 6 0

E_Ramirez (11). LOB_Cleveland 8, Toronto 3. 2B_McKinney (6), Hernandez (28). HR_Lindor (34), off Pannone; Barnes (1), off Pannone; Smoak (24), off Clevinger; Hernandez (20), off Edwards. RBIs_Lindor (85), Barnes (1), Smoak 3 (74), Hernandez 3 (55). SB_Ramirez (30), McGuire (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Lindor, Y.Diaz, Barnes); Toronto 2 (Gurriel Jr., Pillar). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 3; Toronto 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_McKinney, Tellez.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger, L, 11-8 6 4 3 3 2 9 108 3.16 Edwards 1 1-3 2 3 2 0 1 22 8.10 Cimber 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.52 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pannone, W, 2-1 6 1-3 4 2 2 3 2 93 4.12 Tepera, H, 15 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.45 Fernandez 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 1.93 Petricka, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 17 4.38 Paulino 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 19 0.00 Giles, S, 20-20 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 5.32

Fernandez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Petricka 1-0, Giles 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:43. A_31,184 (53,506).

