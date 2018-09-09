Blue Jays 6, Indians 2

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.285
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Encarnacion dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Y.Diaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Guyer rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Barnes cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.400
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|4
|8
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinney lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.348
|Gurriel Jr. ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Smoak 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.248
|Grichuk rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Hernandez lf
|2
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.244
|Davis lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.444
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Solarte 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Urena 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|A.Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|McGuire c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Totals
|31
|6
|6
|6
|2
|11
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|100—2
|6
|1
|Toronto
|201
|000
|03x—6
|6
|0
E_Ramirez (11). LOB_Cleveland 8, Toronto 3. 2B_McKinney (6), Hernandez (28). HR_Lindor (34), off Pannone; Barnes (1), off Pannone; Smoak (24), off Clevinger; Hernandez (20), off Edwards. RBIs_Lindor (85), Barnes (1), Smoak 3 (74), Hernandez 3 (55). SB_Ramirez (30), McGuire (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Lindor, Y.Diaz, Barnes); Toronto 2 (Gurriel Jr., Pillar). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 3; Toronto 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_McKinney, Tellez.
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, L, 11-8
|6
|4
|3
|3
|2
|9
|108
|3.16
|Edwards
|1
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|22
|8.10
|Cimber
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.52
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pannone, W, 2-1
|6
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|2
|93
|4.12
|Tepera, H, 15
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.45
|Fernandez
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.93
|Petricka, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|4.38
|Paulino
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|0.00
|Giles, S, 20-20
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.32
Fernandez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Petricka 1-0, Giles 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:43. A_31,184 (53,506).
