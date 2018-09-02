Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jays 6, Marlins 1

September 2, 2018 4:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McKinney rf-lf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .370
Travis 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .233
Morales 1b 3 1 0 1 1 1 .255
Smoak 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Grichuk cf-rf 4 2 1 0 0 1 .243
Gurriel Jr. ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .291
Diaz 3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .250
Hernandez lf 2 1 1 3 2 0 .242
Pannone p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maile c 3 0 3 0 0 0 .245
Reid-Foley p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
c-Pillar ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Totals 32 6 8 6 4 7
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Riddle ss 3 0 0 1 1 2 .228
Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .275
Realmuto 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287
Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .289
Ortega lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .286
Brinson cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .191
Wallach c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .118
Sierra rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .172
Brigham p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Rivera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .185
Graves p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Dietrich ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Wittgren p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Rojas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Meyer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 32 1 6 1 1 13
Toronto 102 030 000—6 8 0
Miami 000 010 000—1 6 2

a-struck out for Brigham in the 3rd. b-lined out for Graves in the 5th. c-grounded out for Reid-Foley in the 8th. d-flied out for Guerra in the 8th.

E_Riddle (6), Sierra (4). LOB_Toronto 8, Miami 6. 2B_Grichuk (25), Maile 3 (13), Brinson (7). HR_Hernandez (19), off Graves. RBIs_Morales (54), Gurriel Jr. (25), Diaz (42), Hernandez 3 (49), Riddle (32). SF_Morales, Gurriel Jr., Diaz.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (McKinney, Travis 2, Gurriel Jr. 2, Reid-Foley); Miami 4 (Anderson 2, Wallach 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 11; Miami 0 for 4.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Diaz, Pillar, Morales. LIDP_Castro.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

DP_Toronto 1 (Travis, Morales).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Reid-Foley, W, 1-2 7 4 1 1 1 10 101 5.51
Pannone 2 2 0 0 0 3 32 4.86
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brigham, L, 0-1 3 4 3 3 4 2 82 9.00
Graves 2 3 3 3 0 3 33 5.55
Wittgren 2 0 0 0 0 2 22 3.33
Guerra 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 5.54
Meyer 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 7.71

HBP_Brigham (Maile), Graves (Grichuk), Reid-Foley (Wallach).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_2:51. A_9,617 (36,742).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech