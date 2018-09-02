Blue Jays 6, Marlins 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinney rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.370
|Travis 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Morales 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.255
|Smoak 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Gurriel Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Hernandez lf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.242
|Pannone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Maile c
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Reid-Foley p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|c-Pillar ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|4
|7
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Riddle ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.228
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.275
|Realmuto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Ortega lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Brinson cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Wallach c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.118
|Sierra rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Brigham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Rivera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Graves p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Dietrich ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Wittgren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Rojas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Meyer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|1
|13
|Toronto
|102
|030
|000—6
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|010
|000—1
|6
|2
a-struck out for Brigham in the 3rd. b-lined out for Graves in the 5th. c-grounded out for Reid-Foley in the 8th. d-flied out for Guerra in the 8th.
E_Riddle (6), Sierra (4). LOB_Toronto 8, Miami 6. 2B_Grichuk (25), Maile 3 (13), Brinson (7). HR_Hernandez (19), off Graves. RBIs_Morales (54), Gurriel Jr. (25), Diaz (42), Hernandez 3 (49), Riddle (32). SF_Morales, Gurriel Jr., Diaz.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (McKinney, Travis 2, Gurriel Jr. 2, Reid-Foley); Miami 4 (Anderson 2, Wallach 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 11; Miami 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Diaz, Pillar, Morales. LIDP_Castro.
DP_Toronto 1 (Travis, Morales).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Reid-Foley, W, 1-2
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|10
|101
|5.51
|Pannone
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|32
|4.86
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brigham, L, 0-1
|3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|2
|82
|9.00
|Graves
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|3
|33
|5.55
|Wittgren
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|3.33
|Guerra
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|5.54
|Meyer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|7.71
HBP_Brigham (Maile), Graves (Grichuk), Reid-Foley (Wallach).
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_2:51. A_9,617 (36,742).
