Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jays 6, Orioles 4

September 18, 2018 10:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McKnney rf 3 1 1 0 Mullins cf 4 1 1 1
T.Hrnnd ph-rf-lf 2 1 0 0 Villar ss 3 0 0 0
Pillar cf 0 0 0 0 A.Jones rf 4 0 2 0
Grrl Jr ss 3 0 2 2 Mancini 1b 4 1 2 0
Smoak dh 3 0 0 1 C.Davis dh 3 1 0 0
Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 0 0 Valera 2b 3 0 0 1
Tellez 1b 4 1 1 0 D.Stwrt lf 2 1 1 0
A.Diaz 3b 4 1 2 0 S.Wlkrs 3b 3 0 0 0
Smth Jr lf 3 0 1 1 Ca.Jsph c 3 0 0 0
Jo.Dvis ph-cf-lf 1 0 1 0 Co.Jsph ph 1 0 0 0
D.Trvis 2b 4 1 1 0
R.McGre c 3 1 0 0
Totals 34 6 9 4 Totals 30 4 6 2
Toronto 000 011 400—6
Baltimore 100 300 000—4

E_S.Wilkerson (2), Aa.Sanchez (1), McKinney (1). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 4, Baltimore 5. 2B_A.Diaz (24), Smith Jr. (6). 3B_Mancini (2). HR_Mullins (4). SB_Jo.Davis (2), Villar (29), D.Stewart (1). CS_Gurriel Jr. (2), A.Jones (1). SF_Valera (2). S_Gurriel Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Sanchez 4 4 4 2 3 1
Petricka W,3-1 2 1 0 0 0 3
Fernandez H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Clippard H,13 1 1 0 0 0 1
Giles S,23-23 1 0 0 0 0 0
Baltimore
Bundy L,8-15 6 2-3 7 5 2 1 6
Fry BS,2 1-3 1 1 0 1 0
Hart 1 1 0 0 0 0
Givens 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Sanchez (Davis), by Petricka (Stewart). WP_Bundy.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

Advertisement

T_2:47. A_9,096 (45,971).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech