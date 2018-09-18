Blue Jays 6, Orioles 4

Toronto Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi McKnney rf 3 1 1 0 Mullins cf 4 1 1 1 T.Hrnnd ph-rf-lf 2 1 0 0 Villar ss 3 0 0 0 Pillar cf 0 0 0 0 A.Jones rf 4 0 2 0 Grrl Jr ss 3 0 2 2 Mancini 1b 4 1 2 0 Smoak dh 3 0 0 1 C.Davis dh 3 1 0 0 Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 0 0 Valera 2b 3 0 0 1 Tellez 1b 4 1 1 0 D.Stwrt lf 2 1 1 0 A.Diaz 3b 4 1 2 0 S.Wlkrs 3b 3 0 0 0 Smth Jr lf 3 0 1 1 Ca.Jsph c 3 0 0 0 Jo.Dvis ph-cf-lf 1 0 1 0 Co.Jsph ph 1 0 0 0 D.Trvis 2b 4 1 1 0 R.McGre c 3 1 0 0 Totals 34 6 9 4 Totals 30 4 6 2

Toronto 000 011 400—6 Baltimore 100 300 000—4

E_S.Wilkerson (2), Aa.Sanchez (1), McKinney (1). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 4, Baltimore 5. 2B_A.Diaz (24), Smith Jr. (6). 3B_Mancini (2). HR_Mullins (4). SB_Jo.Davis (2), Villar (29), D.Stewart (1). CS_Gurriel Jr. (2), A.Jones (1). SF_Valera (2). S_Gurriel Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Sanchez 4 4 4 2 3 1 Petricka W,3-1 2 1 0 0 0 3 Fernandez H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Clippard H,13 1 1 0 0 0 1 Giles S,23-23 1 0 0 0 0 0 Baltimore Bundy L,8-15 6 2-3 7 5 2 1 6 Fry BS,2 1-3 1 1 0 1 0 Hart 1 1 0 0 0 0 Givens 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Sanchez (Davis), by Petricka (Stewart). WP_Bundy.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:47. A_9,096 (45,971).

