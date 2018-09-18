Blue Jays 6, Orioles 4

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McKinney rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .278 a-Hernandez ph-rf-lf 2 1 0 0 0 0 .242 Pillar cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Gurriel Jr. ss 3 0 2 2 0 1 .282 Smoak dh 3 0 0 1 1 1 .247 Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242 Tellez 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .382 Diaz 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .261 Smith Jr. lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .246 b-J.Davis ph-cf-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Travis 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .236 McGuire c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .250 Totals 34 6 9 4 2 6

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mullins cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .268 Villar ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .266 Jones rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .285 Mancini 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .241 C.Davis dh 3 1 0 0 0 2 .171 Valera 2b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .232 Stewart lf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .067 Wilkerson 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .200 Ca.Joseph c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .211 c-Co.Joseph ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Totals 30 4 6 2 3 5

Toronto 000 011 400—6 9 2 Baltimore 100 300 000—4 6 1

a-reached on error, advanced to 2nd for McKinney in the 7th. b-singled for Smith Jr. in the 8th. c-grounded out for Ca.Joseph in the 9th.

E_Sanchez (1), McKinney (1), Wilkerson (2). LOB_Toronto 4, Baltimore 5. 2B_Diaz (24), Smith Jr. (6). 3B_Mancini (2). HR_Mullins (4), off Sanchez. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. 2 (30), Smoak (76), Smith Jr. (8), Mullins (9), Valera (8). SB_J.Davis (2), Villar (29), Stewart (1). CS_Gurriel Jr. (2), Jones (1). SF_Valera. S_Gurriel Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (McKinney, Grichuk, McGuire); Baltimore 3 (Mullins, Jones, Wilkerson). RISP_Toronto 2 for 10; Baltimore 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_McGuire, Smoak, Ca.Joseph. GIDP_Mancini.

DP_Toronto 2 (Grichuk, McGuire), (Gurriel Jr., Travis, Tellez).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez 4 4 4 2 3 1 77 4.89 Petricka, W, 3-1 2 1 0 0 0 3 24 4.89 Fernandez, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 1.29 Clippard, H, 13 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.84 Giles, S, 23-23 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.94 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy, L, 8-15 6 2-3 7 5 2 1 6 105 5.37 Fry, BS, 2-3 1-3 1 1 0 1 0 16 3.56 Hart 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.96 Givens 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.39

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 3-3. HBP_Sanchez (C.Davis), Petricka (Stewart). WP_Bundy.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:47. A_9,096 (45,971).

