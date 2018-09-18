Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jays 6, Orioles 4

September 18, 2018 10:22 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McKinney rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .278
a-Hernandez ph-rf-lf 2 1 0 0 0 0 .242
Pillar cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Gurriel Jr. ss 3 0 2 2 0 1 .282
Smoak dh 3 0 0 1 1 1 .247
Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242
Tellez 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .382
Diaz 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .261
Smith Jr. lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .246
b-J.Davis ph-cf-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Travis 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .236
McGuire c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .250
Totals 34 6 9 4 2 6
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mullins cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .268
Villar ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .266
Jones rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .285
Mancini 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .241
C.Davis dh 3 1 0 0 0 2 .171
Valera 2b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .232
Stewart lf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .067
Wilkerson 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .200
Ca.Joseph c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .211
c-Co.Joseph ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Totals 30 4 6 2 3 5
Toronto 000 011 400—6 9 2
Baltimore 100 300 000—4 6 1

a-reached on error, advanced to 2nd for McKinney in the 7th. b-singled for Smith Jr. in the 8th. c-grounded out for Ca.Joseph in the 9th.

E_Sanchez (1), McKinney (1), Wilkerson (2). LOB_Toronto 4, Baltimore 5. 2B_Diaz (24), Smith Jr. (6). 3B_Mancini (2). HR_Mullins (4), off Sanchez. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. 2 (30), Smoak (76), Smith Jr. (8), Mullins (9), Valera (8). SB_J.Davis (2), Villar (29), Stewart (1). CS_Gurriel Jr. (2), Jones (1). SF_Valera. S_Gurriel Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (McKinney, Grichuk, McGuire); Baltimore 3 (Mullins, Jones, Wilkerson). RISP_Toronto 2 for 10; Baltimore 0 for 3.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_McGuire, Smoak, Ca.Joseph. GIDP_Mancini.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

DP_Toronto 2 (Grichuk, McGuire), (Gurriel Jr., Travis, Tellez).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez 4 4 4 2 3 1 77 4.89
Petricka, W, 3-1 2 1 0 0 0 3 24 4.89
Fernandez, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 1.29
Clippard, H, 13 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.84
Giles, S, 23-23 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.94
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy, L, 8-15 6 2-3 7 5 2 1 6 105 5.37
Fry, BS, 2-3 1-3 1 1 0 1 0 16 3.56
Hart 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.96
Givens 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.39

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 3-3. HBP_Sanchez (C.Davis), Petricka (Stewart). WP_Bundy.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:47. A_9,096 (45,971).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech