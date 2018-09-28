Blue Jays 7, Rays 6

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinney rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Solarte 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Tellez 1b
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.317
|Hernandez dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.240
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|a-Grichuk ph
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.244
|1-Davis pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Smith Jr. lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|b-Jansen ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Urena ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Berti 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.286
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|7
|5
|11
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Pham lf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.272
|Wendle 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.300
|Cron dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.255
|Lowe 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.271
|Bauers 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Meadows rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Moore c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.235
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|6
|5
|8
|Toronto
|010
|003
|300—7
|12
|1
|Tampa Bay
|300
|011
|010—6
|12
|1
a-tripled for McGuire in the 7th. b-walked for Smith Jr. in the 7th.
1-ran for Grichuk in the 7th.
E_Urena (3), Lowe (1). LOB_Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_McKinney (7), Pillar (39), Berti (1), Smith (27), Wendle (33). 3B_Grichuk (1), Smith (10). HR_Hernandez (21), off Glasnow; Tellez (4), off Glasnow; Moore (1), off Fernandez. RBIs_Tellez (13), Hernandez (56), Berti 2 (2), Grichuk 3 (60), Pham (62), Wendle (59), Cron (73), Adames (34), Moore 2 (2). SB_Hernandez (5), Urena 2 (2), Smith (38). CS_Hernandez (5). SF_Pham, Cron.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (McKinney, Solarte 2, Tellez, Berti 2); Tampa Bay 6 (Pham, Wendle 2, Cron, Lowe, Meadows). RISP_Toronto 2 for 13; Tampa Bay 3 for 15.
Runners moved up_Solarte, Moore.
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pannone
|5
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|3
|3
|94
|4.19
|Petricka
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|4.53
|Mayza, W, 2-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.31
|Biagini, H, 5
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|5.68
|Fernandez, H, 2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|6.30
|Tepera, H, 19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.62
|Giles, S, 26-26
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.65
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|3
|9
|95
|4.27
|Kolarek
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|3.93
|Roe, H, 30
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|3.65
|Alvarado, L, 1-6
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|22
|2.39
|Wood
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.54
|Nuno
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.64
|Romo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.07
Fernandez pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Petricka 2-1, Mayza 3-0, Fernandez 2-0, Tepera 1-0, Kolarek 2-1, Alvarado 1-1, Wood 2-0. HBP_Glasnow (Pillar). WP_Glasnow.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Will Little; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:39. A_12,061 (42,735).
