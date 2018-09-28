Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 7, Rays 6

September 28, 2018 11:13 pm
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McKinney rf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .263
Pillar cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .248
Solarte 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Tellez 1b 5 2 1 1 0 2 .317
Hernandez dh 3 2 2 1 2 1 .240
McGuire c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .286
a-Grichuk ph 1 0 1 3 0 0 .244
1-Davis pr-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Smith Jr. lf 2 1 1 0 1 1 .266
b-Jansen ph-c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .256
Urena ss 4 1 3 0 0 1 .304
Berti 2b 4 0 1 2 0 2 .286
Totals 37 7 12 7 5 11
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .294
Pham lf 2 1 0 1 2 1 .272
Wendle 3b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .300
Cron dh 3 0 1 1 1 0 .255
Lowe 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .238
Adames ss 4 1 2 1 1 1 .271
Bauers 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .194
Meadows rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .289
Moore c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .235
Totals 37 6 12 6 5 8
Toronto 010 003 300—7 12 1
Tampa Bay 300 011 010—6 12 1

a-tripled for McGuire in the 7th. b-walked for Smith Jr. in the 7th.

1-ran for Grichuk in the 7th.

E_Urena (3), Lowe (1). LOB_Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_McKinney (7), Pillar (39), Berti (1), Smith (27), Wendle (33). 3B_Grichuk (1), Smith (10). HR_Hernandez (21), off Glasnow; Tellez (4), off Glasnow; Moore (1), off Fernandez. RBIs_Tellez (13), Hernandez (56), Berti 2 (2), Grichuk 3 (60), Pham (62), Wendle (59), Cron (73), Adames (34), Moore 2 (2). SB_Hernandez (5), Urena 2 (2), Smith (38). CS_Hernandez (5). SF_Pham, Cron.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (McKinney, Solarte 2, Tellez, Berti 2); Tampa Bay 6 (Pham, Wendle 2, Cron, Lowe, Meadows). RISP_Toronto 2 for 13; Tampa Bay 3 for 15.

Runners moved up_Solarte, Moore.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pannone 5 1-3 7 5 5 3 3 94 4.19
Petricka 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 12 4.53
Mayza, W, 2-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.31
Biagini, H, 5 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 17 5.68
Fernandez, H, 2 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 14 6.30
Tepera, H, 19 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.62
Giles, S, 26-26 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 4.65
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Glasnow 5 1-3 7 3 3 3 9 95 4.27
Kolarek 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 10 3.93
Roe, H, 30 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 9 3.65
Alvarado, L, 1-6 1-3 1 2 1 2 1 22 2.39
Wood 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.54
Nuno 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 1.64
Romo 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 4.07

Fernandez pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Petricka 2-1, Mayza 3-0, Fernandez 2-0, Tepera 1-0, Kolarek 2-1, Alvarado 1-1, Wood 2-0. HBP_Glasnow (Pillar). WP_Glasnow.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Will Little; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:39. A_12,061 (42,735).

