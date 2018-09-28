Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 7, Rays 6

September 28, 2018 11:12 pm
 
Toronto Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McKnney rf 4 0 1 0 M.Smith cf 5 2 3 0
Pillar cf 4 1 1 0 Pham lf 2 1 0 1
Solarte 3b 5 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 4 1 1 1
Tellez 1b 5 2 1 1 Cron dh 3 0 1 1
T.Hrnnd dh 3 2 2 1 Lowe 2b 5 0 1 0
R.McGre c 3 0 1 0 Adames ss 4 1 2 1
Grichuk ph 1 0 1 3 Bauers 1b 5 0 0 0
Jo.Dvis pr-lf 1 0 0 0 Meadows rf 5 0 2 0
Smth Jr lf 2 1 1 0 Ad.More c 4 1 2 2
D.Jnsen ph-c 1 0 0 0
R.Urena ss 4 1 3 0
Berti 2b 4 0 1 2
Totals 37 7 12 7 Totals 37 6 12 6
Toronto 010 003 300—7
Tampa Bay 300 011 010—6

E_Lowe (1), R.Urena (3). LOB_Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_McKinney (7), Pillar (39), Berti (1), M.Smith (27), Wendle (33). 3B_Grichuk (1), M.Smith (10). HR_Tellez (4), T.Hernandez (21), Ad.Moore (1). SB_T.Hernandez (5), R.Urena 2 (2), M.Smith (38). CS_T.Hernandez (5). SF_Pham (3), Cron (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Pannone 5 1-3 7 5 5 3 3
Petricka 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Mayza W,2-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Biagini H,5 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Fernandez H,2 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Tepera H,19 1 0 0 0 0 2
Giles S,26-26 1 1 0 0 0 2
Tampa Bay
Glasnow 5 1-3 7 3 3 3 9
Kolarek BS,3 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Roe H,30 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Alvarado L,1-6 BS,4 1-3 1 2 1 2 1
Wood 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Nuno 1 0 0 0 0 0
Romo 1 1 0 0 0 1

Jose.Fernandez pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Glasnow (Pillar). WP_Glasnow.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Will Little; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:39. A_12,061 (42,735).

