Blue Jays 7, Rays 6

|Toronto
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McKnney rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Smith cf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pham lf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Solarte 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Tellez 1b
|5
|2
|1
|1
|Cron dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|T.Hrnnd dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Lowe 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|R.McGre c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Grichuk ph
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Bauers 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Dvis pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Ad.More c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|D.Jnsen ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Urena ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Berti 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|7
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|6
|Toronto
|010
|003
|300—7
|Tampa Bay
|300
|011
|010—6
E_Lowe (1), R.Urena (3). LOB_Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_McKinney (7), Pillar (39), Berti (1), M.Smith (27), Wendle (33). 3B_Grichuk (1), M.Smith (10). HR_Tellez (4), T.Hernandez (21), Ad.Moore (1). SB_T.Hernandez (5), R.Urena 2 (2), M.Smith (38). CS_T.Hernandez (5). SF_Pham (3), Cron (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Pannone
|5
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Petricka
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Mayza W,2-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Biagini H,5
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Fernandez H,2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Tepera H,19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Giles S,26-26
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|Glasnow
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|3
|9
|Kolarek BS,3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Roe H,30
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Alvarado L,1-6 BS,4
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Wood
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nuno
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Jose.Fernandez pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Glasnow (Pillar). WP_Glasnow.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Will Little; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:39. A_12,061 (42,735).
