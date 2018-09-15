Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 8, Yankees 7

September 15, 2018 8:16 pm
 
Toronto New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grrl Jr ss 5 0 1 1 McCtchn rf-lf 5 0 1 0
Smoak 1b 5 0 2 0 Stanton dh 5 1 1 1
Morales dh 5 0 1 0 A.Hicks cf 3 0 0 0
Grichuk rf 5 3 3 2 Grgrius ss 4 2 2 2
Pillar cf 4 2 2 1 G.Sanch c 4 0 0 0
T.Hrnnd lf 5 2 3 0 G.Trres 2b 4 1 2 0
McKnney lf 0 0 0 0 N.Wlker 3b-rf 3 1 0 0
D.Jnsen c 5 1 1 0 Voit 1b 4 1 1 0
A.Diaz 3b 4 0 2 3 Gardner lf 2 0 0 0
R.Urena 2b 4 0 1 1 Andujar ph-3b 1 1 1 4
Totals 42 8 16 8 Totals 35 7 8 7
Toronto 032 000 300—8
New York 000 001 600—7

E_N.Walker (5). DP_New York 2. LOB_Toronto 8, New York 10. 2B_Smoak (33), Grichuk (27), G.Torres (13). HR_Grichuk 2 (23), Pillar (13), Stanton (34), Gregorius 2 (26), Andujar (24).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Reid-Foley W,2-3 5 2 0 0 4 10
Petricka 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Mayza 0 0 0 0 1 0
Tepera H,16 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Barnes 2-3 2 3 3 1 1
Clippard 1 1 2 2 2 2
Giles S,21-21 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
New York
Sabathia L,7-7 2 1-3 7 5 5 0 2
Green 2 1-3 3 0 0 0 3
Holder 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Kahnle 2-3 3 3 3 1 1
Tarpley 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Betances 1 1 0 0 0 1
Britton 1 1 0 0 0 1

Mayza pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

Tepera pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Petricka (Torres). WP_Sabathia, Mayza, Clippard.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:54. A_43,130 (47,309).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

