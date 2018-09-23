Blues-Blue Jackets Sums

|St. Louis
|1
|3
|1—5
|Columbus
|1
|0
|0—1
First Period_1, Columbus, Atkinson 1 (Harrington, Nutivaara), 7:25. 2, St. Louis, Butler 1 (Fabbri, Thomas), 11:07. Penalties_Jaskin, STL, (tripping), 14:53.
Second Period_3, St. Louis, Blais 1 (Thomas), 0:35. 4, St. Louis, Blais 2 (Thomas, Kyrou), 6:49. 5, St. Louis, Barbashev 1, 19:37. Penalties_St. Louis bench, served by Nolan (too many men on the ice), 9:02.
Third Period_6, St. Louis, Jaskin 1 (Sundqvist, Schmaltz), 1:16 (pp). Penalties_Foligno, CBJ, (tripping), 0:51; Walman, STL, (hooking), 5:13; Kukan, CBJ, (high sticking), 9:38; Duclair, CBJ, (slashing), 13:03; Mikkola, STL, (cross checking), 17:14; Dubois, CBJ, (slashing), 17:14.
Shots on Goal_St. Louis 8-11-9_28. Columbus 6-6-5_17.
Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 3; Columbus 0 of 3.
Goalies_St. Louis, Husso 1-0-0 (17 shots-16 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 0-1-0 (27-22).
A_11,758 (18,500). T_2:14.
Referees_Tim Peel, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Darren Gibbs.
