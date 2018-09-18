Blues-Stars Sums

St. Louis 0 2 1—3 Dallas 0 1 4—5

First Period_None. Penalties_Bayreuther, DAL, (holding), 6:08; Smith, STL, (slashing), 15:30.

Second Period_1, Dallas, Radulov 1 (Caamano, Bayreuther), 4:29. 2, St. Louis, Kyrou 1 (LaLeggia, O’Reilly), 9:57. 3, St. Louis, Jaskin 1 (Sanford, LaLeggia), 15:49 (pp). Penalties_Benn, DAL, (tripping), 0:27; Thomas, STL, (hooking), 6:20; Radulov, DAL, (slashing), 14:28.

Third Period_4, Dallas, Hintz 1 (Dickinson), 0:56. 5, St. Louis, Maroon 1 (Kyrou, Parayko), 3:23 (pp). 6, Dallas, Seguin 1 (Klingberg, Benn), 5:19 (pp). 7, Dallas, Spezza 1 (Nichushkin), 7:03. 8, Dallas, Radulov 2 (Heiskanen, Benn), 19:01. Penalties_Polak, DAL, (tripping), 2:11; Benn, DAL, (boarding), 2:30; Thomas, STL, (hooking), 4:07; Maroon, STL, (hooking), 10:20; Klingberg, DAL, (holding stick), 10:20.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 10-16-12_38. Dallas 5-11-9_25.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 2 of 5; Dallas 1 of 3.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 0-1-0 (8 shots-5 saves), Johnson 0-0-0 (16-15). Dallas, Bow 1-0-0 (22-19), Bishop 0-0-0 (16-16).

A_11,125 (18,532). T_2:30.

Referees_Brandon Blandina, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Jonny Murray.

