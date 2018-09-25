Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blues thinking big after active offseason

September 25, 2018 1:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS BLUES

LAST SEASON: 44-32-6, 94 points. Finished fourth in Central Division, one point shy of a playoff spot.

COACH: Mike Yeo (second full season, eighth NHL season).

ADDED: C Ryan O’Reilly, C Tyler Bozak, F David Perron, F Patrick Maroon, G Chad Johnson.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

LOST: F Vladimir Sobotka, F Patrik Berglund, F Tage Thompson.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Ryan O’Reilly. St. Louis was active this offseason, highlighted by a blockbuster trade with Buffalo that netted the skilled O’Reilly. The 27-year-old center had 24 goals and 37 assists in his final season with the lowly Sabres. Playing for the refurbished Blues, he could be headed for a big year.

OUTLOOK: Loaded. The addition of O’Reilly, Bozak, Perron and Maroon should create a deep set of lines, and captain Alex Pietrangelo remains one of the NHL’s top defensemen. The most pressing concern for St. Louis just might be the health of high-scoring winger Vladimir Tarasenko, who is coming back from April surgery on his left shoulder.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech