Blumrick leads SF Austin to 1st win, beats Abilene Christian

September 22, 2018 11:33 pm
 
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Jake Blumrick passed for 258 yards and one score as Stephen F. Austin defeated Abilene Christian 24-21 on Saturday night, giving interim head coach Jeff Byrd his first win as a Lumberjack.

Stephen F. Austin (1-2, 1-1 Southland Conference) which had a game against Tarleton State cancelled on Sept. 8, was never really in its first two games, rolled by then No. 18 Mississippi State 63-6 and losing the conference opener to Incarnate Word 31-7.

Storm Ruiz booted a 20-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead in the first quarter and Blumrick hit Remi Simmons on a 17-yard scoring strike to go ahead 10-7 late in the first half. Late in the third Trenton Gordon pounced on his teammate’s fumble in the end zone to give SFA a 17-7 lead. Josh Covey added an 8-yard TD run for a 24-14 advantage in the final quarter.

ACU’s Luke Anthony hit Josh Fink from the 2 in the final minutes to complete the scoring.

Anthony had 283 yards passing to lead the Wildcats.

