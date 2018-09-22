Listen Live Sports

Book replaces Wimbush as starting QB for No. 8 Notre Dame

September 22, 2018 12:11 pm
 
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Ian Book started at quarterback for No. 8 Notre Dame in its game against Wake Forest on Saturday.

The redshirt sophomore replaced Brandon Wimbush in the starting lineup, two days after coach Brian Kelly sidestepped questions about making a change at the position.

The Fighting Irish (3-0) won their first three games by a total of 20 points and didn’t score more than 24 points in any of those games.

Book led Notre Dame to a 33-10 rout of North Carolina last year when Wimbush was injured, and led a second-half rally in a Citrus Bowl victory over LSU. His only previous action this season came last week against Vanderbilt, completing all three passes for 13 yards and a touchdown.

