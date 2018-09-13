Boston 41, Wake Forest 34

|Boston
|7
|14
|7
|13—41
|Wake Forest
|7
|14
|3
|10—34
|First Quarter
BC_Dillon 45 run (Tessitore kick), 13:53
WF_Colburn 2 run (Sciba kick), 4:24
BC_J.Smith 27 pass from A.Brown (Tessitore kick), 12:11
WF_Grate blocked punt recovery in end zone (Sciba kick), 9:06.
WF_Surratt 5 pass from Hartman (Sciba kick), 4:14
BC_White 35 pass from A.Brown (Tessitore kick), 3:01
WF_FG Sciba 27, 12:11
BC_Sweeney 29 pass from A.Brown (Tessitore kick), 8:39
BC_J.Smith 71 pass from A.Brown (kick failed), 13:29
WF_FG Sciba 23, 11:13
BC_Glines 40 pass from A.Brown (Tessitore kick), 8:48
WF_Freudenthal 5 pass from Hartman (Sciba kick), 1:33
A_25,309.
___
|BC
|WF
|First downs
|19
|28
|Rushes-yards
|44-220
|60-298
|Passing
|304
|214
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-25-0
|20-45-2
|Return Yards
|137
|107
|Punts-Avg.
|8-34.66
|7-43.14
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-35
|3-35
|Time of Possession
|29:33
|30:27
___
RUSHING_Boston, Dillon 33-185, J.Smith 3-42, A.Brown 3-5, Levy 1-2, D.Jones 1-1, (Team) 3-(minus 15). Wake Forest, Colburn 23-117, Carney 18-116, Hartman 19-65.
PASSING_Boston, A.Brown 16-25-0-304. Wake Forest, Hartman 20-45-2-214.
RECEIVING_Boston, J.Smith 6-145, Sweeney 5-58, Glines 2-45, White 1-35, Mi.Walker 1-17, Lewis 1-4. Wake Forest, Dortch 9-93, Surratt 3-50, Claude 2-32, Colburn 2-16, Freudenthal 2-5, Chapman 1-9, Carney 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
