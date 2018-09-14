Brandt Jobe leads in tour golf’s return to Warwick Hills

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) — Brandt Jobe capped a fast start with an eagle in tour golf’s return to Warwick Hills and shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in The Ally Challenge.

Jobe played his first seven holes in 6 under, making the eagle on the par-5 16th. A six-time winner on the Japanese tour, he won last year in Iowa for his lone PGA Tour Champions title.

Vijay Singh, a three-time winner at Warwick Hills in the PGA Tour’s defunct Buick Open, was a stroke back with Jeff Maggert and Esteban Toledo. Tiger Woods won the last Buick Open in 2009.

Tom Lehman was at 67 with Lee Janzen, Paul Broadhurst, David Toms and David McKenzie.

Fred Couples, the 1994 Buick Open winner, had a 69.

Two-time Warwick Hills winner Kenny Perry opened with a 70. Bernhard Langer and Mark Calcavecchia also shot 70. Senior newcomer Darren Clarke was at 71 with Scott McCarron, the winner two weeks ago in Calgary, Alberta.

John Daly withdrew on his ninth hole because of a neck and shoulder problem. He was 5 over for the eight holes he completed.

