Braves 10, Phillies 2

|Atlanta
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acuna lf
|6
|1
|3
|2
|C.Hrnan 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Incarte cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Bour 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|5
|0
|4
|3
|O.Hrrra rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Mrkakis rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|D.Andrs p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|J.Btsta ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|L.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|A.Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fltynwc p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rios p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Crwfr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|P.Tcker ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Kingery ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|L.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Eckhoff p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vzcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Frman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cozens rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|44
|10
|19
|9
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|Atlanta
|000
|400
|132—10
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|001—
|2
E_Kingery (13), Quinn (2). LOB_Atlanta 11, Philadelphia 7. 2B_F.Freeman 3 (44), Albies (40), Flowers (9), O.Herrera (19), Cozens (2). HR_Camargo (19), Hoskins (34). SB_Albies (14). CS_Inciarte (14). S_Foltynewicz (8).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Foltynewicz W,13-10
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|9
|Biddle H,12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Brach
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sobotka
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Vizcaino
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Freeman
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|Eickhoff L,0-1
|3
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|8
|Ramos
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Loup
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Morgan
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Garcia
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Davis
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Rios
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Foltynewicz (Hernandez). WP_Ramos, Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:42. A_24,306 (43,647).
