Braves 10, Phillies 2

Atlanta Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Acuna lf 6 1 3 2 C.Hrnan 2b 1 1 0 0 Incarte cf 5 1 2 1 Bour 1b 4 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 5 0 4 3 O.Hrrra rf 2 0 1 1 Mrkakis rf 5 1 0 0 D.Andrs p 0 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 5 1 3 1 J.Btsta ph 1 0 0 0 Albies 2b 5 1 2 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 Flowers c 4 2 1 0 L.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Clbrson ss 5 2 2 2 A.Davis p 0 0 0 0 Fltynwc p 1 0 0 0 Rios p 0 0 0 0 R.Ruiz ph 1 0 1 0 J.Crwfr ph 1 0 0 0 Biddle p 0 0 0 0 Hoskins lf 4 1 1 1 Brach p 0 0 0 0 C.Sntna 3b 3 0 0 0 P.Tcker ph 1 1 1 0 Kingery ss 4 0 0 0 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 Knapp c 4 0 1 0 L.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 Eckhoff p 1 0 0 0 Vzcaino p 0 0 0 0 E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 S.Frman p 0 0 0 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0 Cozens rf 2 0 1 0 Quinn cf 4 0 0 0 Totals 44 10 19 9 Totals 31 2 4 2

Atlanta 000 400 132—10 Philadelphia 000 100 001— 2

E_Kingery (13), Quinn (2). LOB_Atlanta 11, Philadelphia 7. 2B_F.Freeman 3 (44), Albies (40), Flowers (9), O.Herrera (19), Cozens (2). HR_Camargo (19), Hoskins (34). SB_Albies (14). CS_Inciarte (14). S_Foltynewicz (8).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Foltynewicz W,13-10 5 1 1 1 0 9 Biddle H,12 1 0 0 0 1 1 Brach 1 0 0 0 0 1 Sobotka 1 1 0 0 1 2 Vizcaino 2-3 2 1 1 2 0 Freeman 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Philadelphia Eickhoff L,0-1 3 1-3 5 2 2 0 8 Ramos 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 Loup 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Anderson 2 2 0 0 0 3 Morgan 1 2 1 0 1 0 Garcia 1-3 4 3 3 0 1 Davis 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 Rios 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Foltynewicz (Hernandez). WP_Ramos, Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Vic Carapazza.

Advertisement

T_3:42. A_24,306 (43,647).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.