Braves 10, Phillies 2

September 28, 2018 11:06 pm
 
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna lf 6 1 3 2 0 2 .293
Inciarte cf 5 1 2 1 1 1 .266
F.Freeman 1b 5 0 4 3 1 1 .312
Markakis rf 5 1 0 0 0 2 .297
Camargo 3b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .274
Albies 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .265
Flowers c 4 2 1 0 1 1 .229
Culberson ss 5 2 2 2 0 2 .274
Foltynewicz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .052
a-Ruiz ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .100
Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Tucker ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .230
Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
d-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
S.Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 44 10 19 9 3 13
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 1 1 0 0 2 1 .253
Bour 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Herrera rf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .257
Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Bautista ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .199
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rios p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Crawford ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Hoskins lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .245
Santana 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .227
Kingery ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Knapp c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .203
Eickhoff p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cozens rf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .171
Quinn cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .272
Totals 31 2 4 2 4 14
Atlanta 000 400 132—10 19 0
Philadelphia 000 100 001— 2 4 2

a-singled for Foltynewicz in the 6th. b-grounded out for Anderson in the 6th. c-singled for Brach in the 8th. d-struck out for Sobotka in the 9th. e-popped out for Rios in the 9th.

E_Kingery (13), Quinn (2). LOB_Atlanta 11, Philadelphia 7. 2B_F.Freeman 3 (44), Albies (40), Flowers (9), Herrera (19), Cozens (2). HR_Camargo (19), off Eickhoff; Hoskins (34), off Vizcaino. RBIs_Acuna 2 (63), Inciarte (61), F.Freeman 3 (98), Camargo (76), Culberson 2 (45), Herrera (70), Hoskins (95). SB_Albies (14). CS_Inciarte (14). S_Foltynewicz.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 7 (Inciarte, Markakis, Camargo, Albies, Flowers, Foltynewicz 2); Philadelphia 5 (Bour, Santana, Quinn 2, Bautista). RISP_Atlanta 7 for 20; Philadelphia 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Bour.

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz, W, 13-10 5 1 1 1 0 9 76 2.85
Biddle, H, 12 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 3.11
Brach 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.59
Sobotka 1 1 0 0 1 2 22 1.88
Vizcaino 2-3 2 1 1 2 0 23 2.11
S.Freeman 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.29
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eickhoff, L, 0-1 3 1-3 5 2 2 0 8 56 6.75
Ramos 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 16 2.36
Loup 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.58
Anderson 2 2 0 0 0 3 37 4.97
Morgan 1 2 1 0 1 0 18 3.88
Garcia 1-3 4 3 3 0 1 14 6.07
Davis 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 34 4.15
Rios 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_S.Freeman 3-0, Ramos 1-1, Loup 1-0, Davis 1-0, Rios 3-3. HBP_Foltynewicz (Hernandez). WP_Ramos, Garcia. PB_Flowers (8).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:42. A_24,306 (43,647).

