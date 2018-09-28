Braves 10, Phillies 2

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf
|6
|1
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.293
|Inciarte cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.266
|F.Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|4
|3
|1
|1
|.312
|Markakis rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Camargo 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Flowers c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Culberson ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.274
|Foltynewicz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.052
|a-Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Tucker ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|d-Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Vizcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|S.Freeman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|44
|10
|19
|9
|3
|13
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.253
|Bour 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Herrera rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Bautista ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rios p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Crawford ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Hoskins lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Santana 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.227
|Kingery ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Eickhoff p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cozens rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.171
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.272
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|4
|14
|Atlanta
|000
|400
|132—10
|19
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|001—
|2
|4
|2
a-singled for Foltynewicz in the 6th. b-grounded out for Anderson in the 6th. c-singled for Brach in the 8th. d-struck out for Sobotka in the 9th. e-popped out for Rios in the 9th.
E_Kingery (13), Quinn (2). LOB_Atlanta 11, Philadelphia 7. 2B_F.Freeman 3 (44), Albies (40), Flowers (9), Herrera (19), Cozens (2). HR_Camargo (19), off Eickhoff; Hoskins (34), off Vizcaino. RBIs_Acuna 2 (63), Inciarte (61), F.Freeman 3 (98), Camargo (76), Culberson 2 (45), Herrera (70), Hoskins (95). SB_Albies (14). CS_Inciarte (14). S_Foltynewicz.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 7 (Inciarte, Markakis, Camargo, Albies, Flowers, Foltynewicz 2); Philadelphia 5 (Bour, Santana, Quinn 2, Bautista). RISP_Atlanta 7 for 20; Philadelphia 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Bour.
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, W, 13-10
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|9
|76
|2.85
|Biddle, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.11
|Brach
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.59
|Sobotka
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|1.88
|Vizcaino
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|23
|2.11
|S.Freeman
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.29
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eickhoff, L, 0-1
|3
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|8
|56
|6.75
|Ramos
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|16
|2.36
|Loup
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.58
|Anderson
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|4.97
|Morgan
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|18
|3.88
|Garcia
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|14
|6.07
|Davis
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|34
|4.15
|Rios
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6.75
Inherited runners-scored_S.Freeman 3-0, Ramos 1-1, Loup 1-0, Davis 1-0, Rios 3-3. HBP_Foltynewicz (Hernandez). WP_Ramos, Garcia. PB_Flowers (8).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:42. A_24,306 (43,647).
