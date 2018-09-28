Braves 10, Phillies 2

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna lf 6 1 3 2 0 2 .293 Inciarte cf 5 1 2 1 1 1 .266 F.Freeman 1b 5 0 4 3 1 1 .312 Markakis rf 5 1 0 0 0 2 .297 Camargo 3b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .274 Albies 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .265 Flowers c 4 2 1 0 1 1 .229 Culberson ss 5 2 2 2 0 2 .274 Foltynewicz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .052 a-Ruiz ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .100 Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Tucker ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .230 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 d-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — S.Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 44 10 19 9 3 13

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 1 1 0 0 2 1 .253 Bour 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Herrera rf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .257 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Bautista ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .199 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rios p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Crawford ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Hoskins lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .245 Santana 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .227 Kingery ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Knapp c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .203 Eickhoff p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cozens rf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .171 Quinn cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .272 Totals 31 2 4 2 4 14

Atlanta 000 400 132—10 19 0 Philadelphia 000 100 001— 2 4 2

a-singled for Foltynewicz in the 6th. b-grounded out for Anderson in the 6th. c-singled for Brach in the 8th. d-struck out for Sobotka in the 9th. e-popped out for Rios in the 9th.

E_Kingery (13), Quinn (2). LOB_Atlanta 11, Philadelphia 7. 2B_F.Freeman 3 (44), Albies (40), Flowers (9), Herrera (19), Cozens (2). HR_Camargo (19), off Eickhoff; Hoskins (34), off Vizcaino. RBIs_Acuna 2 (63), Inciarte (61), F.Freeman 3 (98), Camargo (76), Culberson 2 (45), Herrera (70), Hoskins (95). SB_Albies (14). CS_Inciarte (14). S_Foltynewicz.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 7 (Inciarte, Markakis, Camargo, Albies, Flowers, Foltynewicz 2); Philadelphia 5 (Bour, Santana, Quinn 2, Bautista). RISP_Atlanta 7 for 20; Philadelphia 0 for 6.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Bour.

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, W, 13-10 5 1 1 1 0 9 76 2.85 Biddle, H, 12 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 3.11 Brach 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.59 Sobotka 1 1 0 0 1 2 22 1.88 Vizcaino 2-3 2 1 1 2 0 23 2.11 S.Freeman 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.29 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eickhoff, L, 0-1 3 1-3 5 2 2 0 8 56 6.75 Ramos 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 16 2.36 Loup 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.58 Anderson 2 2 0 0 0 3 37 4.97 Morgan 1 2 1 0 1 0 18 3.88 Garcia 1-3 4 3 3 0 1 14 6.07 Davis 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 34 4.15 Rios 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_S.Freeman 3-0, Ramos 1-1, Loup 1-0, Davis 1-0, Rios 3-3. HBP_Foltynewicz (Hernandez). WP_Ramos, Garcia. PB_Flowers (8).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:42. A_24,306 (43,647).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.