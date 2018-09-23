Braves 2, Phillies 1

|Philadelphia
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Clbrson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O.Hrrra cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|P.Tcker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Btsta ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Duda 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Quinn pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Altherr rf-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bour ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Adams cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Flhrt 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|An.Sanc p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Albies ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Cbrra ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fried p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flrimon pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Frman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Acuna ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nola p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Carle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Ramos ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|28
|2
|4
|2
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|000—1
|Atlanta
|010
|010
|00x—2
E_Franco (15). DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 3. 2B_Duvall (20), L.Adams (1). HR_Kingery (8), L.Adams (2). SB_Quinn (9).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Nola L,16-6
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Arano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hunter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|Sanchez W,7-6
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Fried H,1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Freeman H,9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Carle S,1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
HBP_by Carle (Kingery).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:43. A_34,214 (41,149).
