Braves 5, Diamondbacks 4

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna lf 3 1 2 0 2 1 .290 Camargo 3b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .279 Freeman 1b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .305 Markakis rf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .312 Suzuki c 5 1 1 1 0 1 .268 Inciarte cf 5 0 2 1 0 2 .258 Albies 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Swanson ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .248 Teheran p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .194 a-Tucker ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .239 b-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Carle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Duda ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 38 5 11 3 5 8

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pollock cf 4 1 1 1 2 1 .260 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .270 Peralta lf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .296 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .298 Descalso 2b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .249 Souza Jr. rf 1 2 0 0 3 1 .239 Marte ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212 d-Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Murphy c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .207 g-Ahmed ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .247 Buchholz p 2 0 1 1 0 0 .065 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Jay ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Diekman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 f-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 h-Owings ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .198 Totals 35 4 5 3 9 6

Atlanta 200 000 010 2—5 11 2 Arizona 110 000 010 1—4 5 4

a-pinch hit for Teheran in the 7th. b-struck out for Tucker in the 7th. c-grounded out for McFarland in the 7th. d-lined out for Mathis in the 8th. e-struck out for Carle in the 9th. f-popped out for Hirano in the 9th. g-singled for Murphy in the 10th. h-grounded out for Andriese in the 10th.

E_Camargo (12), Suzuki (5), Peralta (4), Goldschmidt (6), Descalso (9), Buchholz (2). LOB_Atlanta 9, Arizona 12. 2B_Acuna (24), Descalso (19), Buchholz (1). 3B_Inciarte (6), Swanson (4). HR_Suzuki (12), off Diekman. RBIs_Markakis (88), Suzuki (46), Inciarte (54), Pollock (56), Descalso (55), Buchholz (1). SB_Freeman (9), Swanson (9), Peralta (3). CS_Inciarte (12). SF_Markakis.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Camargo 3, Inciarte 2); Arizona 7 (Pollock, Descalso 3, Marte, Vargas 2). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 13; Arizona 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Freeman, Suzuki, Goldschmidt. GIDP_Markakis, Inciarte.

DP_Arizona 2 (Buchholz, Marte, Goldschmidt), (Escobar, Descalso, Goldschmidt).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Teheran 6 2 2 1 4 6 98 3.95 Brach 1 0 0 0 0 0 22 3.49 Venters, H, 11 1-3 0 1 1 1 0 11 2.86 Winkler, BS, 3-5 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 17 3.12 Carle 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.95 Biddle 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 14 2.48 Sobotka, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 5 3.52 Minter, S, 13-15 1 2 1 1 1 0 14 3.42 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buchholz 6 1-3 5 2 1 2 6 99 2.01 McFarland 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 6 2.00 Diekman 1 3 1 1 0 0 18 3.75 Hirano 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 1.91 Chafin, L, 1-5 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 17 2.51 Andriese 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.00

Inherited runners-scored_Winkler 1-1, Carle 3-0, Sobotka 2-0, McFarland 1-0, Andriese 1-0. HBP_Teheran (Souza Jr.), Winkler (Marte). WP_Teheran, Minter.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_4:07. A_40,482 (48,519).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.