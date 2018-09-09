Braves 5, Diamondbacks 4

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.290
|Camargo 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.305
|Markakis rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.312
|Suzuki c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Inciarte cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.258
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Teheran p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|a-Tucker ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|b-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Carle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Duda ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|3
|5
|8
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pollock cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.260
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Peralta lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.296
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.298
|Descalso 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Souza Jr. rf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.239
|Marte ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|d-Vargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Murphy c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|g-Ahmed ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Buchholz p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.065
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Jay ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Diekman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|f-Walker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|h-Owings ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Totals
|35
|4
|5
|3
|9
|6
|Atlanta
|200
|000
|010
|2—5
|11
|2
|Arizona
|110
|000
|010
|1—4
|5
|4
a-pinch hit for Teheran in the 7th. b-struck out for Tucker in the 7th. c-grounded out for McFarland in the 7th. d-lined out for Mathis in the 8th. e-struck out for Carle in the 9th. f-popped out for Hirano in the 9th. g-singled for Murphy in the 10th. h-grounded out for Andriese in the 10th.
E_Camargo (12), Suzuki (5), Peralta (4), Goldschmidt (6), Descalso (9), Buchholz (2). LOB_Atlanta 9, Arizona 12. 2B_Acuna (24), Descalso (19), Buchholz (1). 3B_Inciarte (6), Swanson (4). HR_Suzuki (12), off Diekman. RBIs_Markakis (88), Suzuki (46), Inciarte (54), Pollock (56), Descalso (55), Buchholz (1). SB_Freeman (9), Swanson (9), Peralta (3). CS_Inciarte (12). SF_Markakis.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Camargo 3, Inciarte 2); Arizona 7 (Pollock, Descalso 3, Marte, Vargas 2). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 13; Arizona 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_Freeman, Suzuki, Goldschmidt. GIDP_Markakis, Inciarte.
DP_Arizona 2 (Buchholz, Marte, Goldschmidt), (Escobar, Descalso, Goldschmidt).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|6
|98
|3.95
|Brach
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|3.49
|Venters, H, 11
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|11
|2.86
|Winkler, BS, 3-5
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|3.12
|Carle
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.95
|Biddle
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.48
|Sobotka, W, 1-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|3.52
|Minter, S, 13-15
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|3.42
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buchholz
|6
|1-3
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|99
|2.01
|McFarland
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|2.00
|Diekman
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|3.75
|Hirano
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|1.91
|Chafin, L, 1-5
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|17
|2.51
|Andriese
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.00
Inherited runners-scored_Winkler 1-1, Carle 3-0, Sobotka 2-0, McFarland 1-0, Andriese 1-0. HBP_Teheran (Souza Jr.), Winkler (Marte). WP_Teheran, Minter.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_4:07. A_40,482 (48,519).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.