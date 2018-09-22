Braves 5, Phillies 3

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.255
|Hoskins lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Herrera rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|e-Altherr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dominguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Kingery ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|c-Cabrera ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|1-Florimon pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Arrieta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.140
|a-Crawford ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|De Los Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Bour ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rios p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Bautista ph-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.199
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|4
|6
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Inciarte cf
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.311
|Markakis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|Camargo 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.273
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.272
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Foltynewicz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.053
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vizcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|28
|5
|6
|5
|6
|6
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|030—3
|4
|2
|Atlanta
|220
|000
|01x—5
|6
|0
a-struck out for Arrieta in the 3rd. b-popped out for Loup in the 6th. c-walked for Kingery in the 8th. d-walked for Rios in the 8th. e-lined out for Herrera in the 8th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.
E_Quinn (1), Dominguez (1). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 6. RBIs_Hernandez 2 (57), Hoskins (93), Freeman 2 (95), Camargo 2 (75), Suzuki (48). SB_Acuna (15), Inciarte (28). CS_Swanson (4). S_Foltynewicz.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Santana); Atlanta 4 (Markakis, Albies, Swanson 2). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 4; Atlanta 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Freeman. GIDP_Ramos.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Freeman).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta, L, 10-10
|2
|4
|4
|4
|3
|2
|51
|3.94
|De Los Santos
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|37
|4.00
|Loup
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.66
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.64
|Rios
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.45
|Morgan
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4.08
|Dominguez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|10
|3.05
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, W, 12-10
|7
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|5
|84
|2.88
|Biddle
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|12
|2.89
|Brach
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.54
|Venters, H, 15
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.06
|Vizcaino, S, 16-18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.96
Biddle pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Brach pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Morgan pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Dominguez 1-1, Biddle 2-2, Brach 2-1, Venters 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brian Knight; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_2:38. A_35,616 (41,149).
