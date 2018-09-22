Listen Live Sports

Braves 5, Phillies 3

September 22, 2018 3:58 pm
 
1 min read
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 3 0 1 2 1 1 .255
Hoskins lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .247
Herrera rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .255
e-Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .184
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .230
Ramos c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .313
Quinn cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278
Franco 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .270
Kingery ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .224
c-Cabrera ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .262
1-Florimon pr-ss 0 1 0 0 0 0 .231
Arrieta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .140
a-Crawford ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .217
De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Bour ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rios p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Bautista ph-rf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .199
Totals 30 3 4 3 4 6
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna lf 3 2 1 0 1 1 .290
Inciarte cf 3 3 2 0 1 0 .266
Freeman 1b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .311
Markakis rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .302
Camargo 3b 3 0 1 2 1 0 .273
Suzuki c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .272
Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .265
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .239
Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .053
Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 28 5 6 5 6 6
Philadelphia 000 000 030—3 4 2
Atlanta 220 000 01x—5 6 0

a-struck out for Arrieta in the 3rd. b-popped out for Loup in the 6th. c-walked for Kingery in the 8th. d-walked for Rios in the 8th. e-lined out for Herrera in the 8th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

E_Quinn (1), Dominguez (1). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 6. RBIs_Hernandez 2 (57), Hoskins (93), Freeman 2 (95), Camargo 2 (75), Suzuki (48). SB_Acuna (15), Inciarte (28). CS_Swanson (4). S_Foltynewicz.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Santana); Atlanta 4 (Markakis, Albies, Swanson 2). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 4; Atlanta 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Freeman. GIDP_Ramos.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Freeman).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Arrieta, L, 10-10 2 4 4 4 3 2 51 3.94
De Los Santos 2 0 0 0 1 2 37 4.00
Loup 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 4.66
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 5.64
Rios 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.45
Morgan 0 1 1 1 0 0 2 4.08
Dominguez 1 1 0 0 2 0 10 3.05
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz, W, 12-10 7 1-3 2 2 2 3 5 84 2.88
Biddle 0 1 1 1 1 0 12 2.89
Brach 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 3.54
Venters, H, 15 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.06
Vizcaino, S, 16-18 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.96

Biddle pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Brach pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Morgan pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Dominguez 1-1, Biddle 2-2, Brach 2-1, Venters 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brian Knight; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_2:38. A_35,616 (41,149).

