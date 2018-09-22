Braves 5, Phillies 3

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 3 0 1 2 1 1 .255 Hoskins lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .247 Herrera rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .255 e-Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .184 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .230 Ramos c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .313 Quinn cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278 Franco 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .270 Kingery ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .224 c-Cabrera ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .262 1-Florimon pr-ss 0 1 0 0 0 0 .231 Arrieta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .140 a-Crawford ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .217 De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Bour ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rios p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Bautista ph-rf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .199 Totals 30 3 4 3 4 6

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna lf 3 2 1 0 1 1 .290 Inciarte cf 3 3 2 0 1 0 .266 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .311 Markakis rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .302 Camargo 3b 3 0 1 2 1 0 .273 Suzuki c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .272 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .265 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .239 Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .053 Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 28 5 6 5 6 6

Philadelphia 000 000 030—3 4 2 Atlanta 220 000 01x—5 6 0

a-struck out for Arrieta in the 3rd. b-popped out for Loup in the 6th. c-walked for Kingery in the 8th. d-walked for Rios in the 8th. e-lined out for Herrera in the 8th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

E_Quinn (1), Dominguez (1). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 6. RBIs_Hernandez 2 (57), Hoskins (93), Freeman 2 (95), Camargo 2 (75), Suzuki (48). SB_Acuna (15), Inciarte (28). CS_Swanson (4). S_Foltynewicz.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Santana); Atlanta 4 (Markakis, Albies, Swanson 2). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 4; Atlanta 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Freeman. GIDP_Ramos.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Freeman).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Arrieta, L, 10-10 2 4 4 4 3 2 51 3.94 De Los Santos 2 0 0 0 1 2 37 4.00 Loup 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 4.66 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 5.64 Rios 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.45 Morgan 0 1 1 1 0 0 2 4.08 Dominguez 1 1 0 0 2 0 10 3.05 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, W, 12-10 7 1-3 2 2 2 3 5 84 2.88 Biddle 0 1 1 1 1 0 12 2.89 Brach 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 3.54 Venters, H, 15 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.06 Vizcaino, S, 16-18 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.96

Biddle pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Brach pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Morgan pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Dominguez 1-1, Biddle 2-2, Brach 2-1, Venters 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brian Knight; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_2:38. A_35,616 (41,149).

