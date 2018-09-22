Listen Live Sports

...

Braves 5, Phillies 3

September 22, 2018 3:57 pm
 
< a min read
Philadelphia Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Hrnan 2b 3 0 1 2 Acuna lf 3 2 1 0
Hoskins lf 4 0 1 1 Incarte cf 3 3 2 0
O.Hrrra rf 3 0 1 0 F.Frman 1b 4 0 1 2
Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 3 0 0 0
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 3 0 1 2
Dmnguez p 0 0 0 0 Suzuki c 4 0 1 1
C.Sntna 1b 3 0 0 0 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0
W.Ramos c 4 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0
Quinn cf 4 0 0 0 Fltynwc p 2 0 0 0
Franco 3b 4 1 1 0 Biddle p 0 0 0 0
Kingery ss 2 0 0 0 Brach p 0 0 0 0
A.Cbrra ph 0 0 0 0 Venters p 0 0 0 0
Flrimon pr-ss 0 1 0 0 Vzcaino p 0 0 0 0
Arrieta p 0 0 0 0
J.Crwfr ph 1 0 0 0
D Ls Sn p 0 0 0 0
Loup p 0 0 0 0
Bour ph 1 0 0 0
L.Grcia p 0 0 0 0
Rios p 0 0 0 0
J.Btsta ph-rf 0 1 0 0
Totals 30 3 4 3 Totals 28 5 6 5
Philadelphia 000 000 030—3
Atlanta 220 000 01x—5

E_Dominguez (1), Quinn (1). DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 6. SB_Acuna (15), Inciarte (28). CS_Swanson (4). S_Foltynewicz (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Arrieta L,10-10 2 4 4 4 3 2
De Los Santos 2 0 0 0 1 2
Loup 1 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rios 1 0 0 0 0 1
Morgan 0 1 1 1 0 0
Dominguez 1 1 0 0 2 0
Atlanta
Foltynewicz W,12-10 7 1-3 2 2 2 3 5
Biddle 0 1 1 1 1 0
Brach 0 1 0 0 0 0
Venters H,15 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Vizcaino S,16-18 1 0 0 0 0 1

Biddle pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

Brach pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Morgan pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brian Knight; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_2:38. A_35,616 (41,149).

