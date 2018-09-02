Braves 5, Pirates 1

Pittsburgh Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi S.Marte cf 4 0 0 0 Acuna lf 4 2 3 1 A.Frzer lf 4 0 0 0 Incarte cf 3 0 1 0 G.Plnco rf 3 1 1 0 F.Frman 1b 4 1 0 0 Bell 1b 2 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 3 1 0 0 Brault p 0 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 4 1 1 0 Nvrskas p 0 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 2 1 P.Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 Flowers c 3 0 0 0 Moran 3b 4 0 3 1 Duda ph 1 0 0 0 Mercer ss 4 0 0 0 Suzuki c 0 0 0 0 Newman 2b 3 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 0 2 1 Stllngs c 3 0 1 0 Teheran p 1 0 0 0 Kingham p 2 0 0 0 Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 J.Osuna 1b 1 0 0 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 Venters p 0 0 0 0 Brach p 0 0 0 0 Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 32 5 9 3

Pittsburgh 100 000 000—1 Atlanta 100 000 04x—5

E_Swanson (10), Mercer (10), Newman (1). DP_Atlanta 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Acuna (22). HR_Acuna (23). SB_G.Polanco (11), Albies (13). S_Inciarte (3), Teheran (11).

IP H R ER BB SO Pittsburgh Kingham 5 4 1 1 0 4 Brault L,5-3 2 1-3 4 4 1 1 2 Neverauskas 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Atlanta Teheran 7 4 1 1 2 5 Winkler 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Venters W,4-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Brach 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Neverauskas.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:44. A_37,475 (41,149).

