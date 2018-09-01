Braves 5, Pirates 3

Pittsburgh Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi S.Marte cf 4 0 2 2 Acuna lf 3 0 1 1 A.Frzer 2b 4 0 1 0 Incarte cf 4 1 0 0 G.Plnco rf 4 1 1 1 F.Frman 1b 4 1 1 1 Crvelli c 3 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 4 0 1 0 Dckrson lf 4 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 3 0 0 1 Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 Clbrson 2b 4 0 0 0 Moran 3b 3 1 1 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0 Newman ss 3 1 0 0 Flowers c 3 0 0 0 Archer p 2 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 2 2 1 Hrrison ph 1 0 0 0 Gausman p 1 0 0 0 Rich.Rd p 0 0 0 0 M.Reed ph 1 0 0 0 Kela p 0 0 0 0 S.Frman p 0 0 0 0 Crick p 0 0 0 0 Carle p 0 0 0 0 Venters p 0 0 0 0 Duda ph 1 0 1 0 L.Adams pr 0 1 0 0 Albies 2b 0 0 0 0 Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 31 5 6 4

Pittsburgh 000 021 000—3 Atlanta 000 001 04x—5

E_Culberson (5), G.Polanco (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Atlanta 4. 2B_S.Marte (24), F.Freeman (36), Swanson (23), Duda (13). HR_G.Polanco (22), Swanson (14). SB_A.Frazier (1), Inciarte (25). CS_Cervelli (3). SF_Camargo (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Pittsburgh Archer 6 2 1 1 1 5 Rodriguez H,6 1 0 0 0 0 3 Kela L,3-4 BS,2 1-3 3 4 4 0 1 Crick 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Atlanta Gausman 6 5 3 1 0 4 Freeman 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Carle 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Venters W,3-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Minter S,12-14 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Gausman (Cervelli). WP_Kela.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Lance Barrett.

Advertisement

T_2:53. A_33,705 (41,149).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.