Braves 5, Pirates 3

|Pittsburgh
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|S.Marte cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Acuna lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|A.Frzer 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Incarte cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|G.Plnco rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Crvelli c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dckrson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moran 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newman ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Archer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Hrrison ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gausman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rich.Rd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Reed ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kela p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Frman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duda ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|L.Adams pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|31
|5
|6
|4
|Pittsburgh
|000
|021
|000—3
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|04x—5
E_Culberson (5), G.Polanco (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Atlanta 4. 2B_S.Marte (24), F.Freeman (36), Swanson (23), Duda (13). HR_G.Polanco (22), Swanson (14). SB_A.Frazier (1), Inciarte (25). CS_Cervelli (3). SF_Camargo (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Archer
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Rodriguez H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kela L,3-4 BS,2
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Crick
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|Gausman
|6
|5
|3
|1
|0
|4
|Freeman
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Carle
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Venters W,3-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minter S,12-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Gausman (Cervelli). WP_Kela.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:53. A_33,705 (41,149).
