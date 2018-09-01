Braves 5, Pirates 3

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Marte cf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .281 Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .281 Polanco rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .246 Cervelli c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .293 Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Moran 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .275 Newman ss 3 1 0 0 0 1 .111 Archer p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Harrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kela p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 3 5 3 0 6

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .291 Inciarte cf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .257 F.Freeman 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .308 Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .305 Camargo 3b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .276 Culberson 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Flowers c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Swanson ss 3 2 2 1 0 1 .246 Gausman p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .067 a-Reed ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286 S.Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Carle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Duda ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .243 1-Adams pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .235 Albies 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Totals 31 5 6 4 1 10

Pittsburgh 000 021 000—3 5 1 Atlanta 000 001 04x—5 6 1

a-struck out for Gausman in the 6th. b-grounded out for Archer in the 7th. c-doubled for Venters in the 8th.

1-ran for Duda in the 8th.

E_Polanco (2), Culberson (5). LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Atlanta 4. 2B_Marte (24), F.Freeman (36), Swanson (23), Duda (13). HR_Polanco (22), off Gausman; Swanson (14), off Kela. RBIs_Marte 2 (61), Polanco (76), Acuna (49), F.Freeman (82), Camargo (65), Swanson (54). SB_Frazier (1), Inciarte (25). CS_Cervelli (3). SF_Camargo.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Frazier, Cervelli); Atlanta 1 (Flowers). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 4; Atlanta 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Acuna.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Archer 6 2 1 1 1 5 86 4.56 Rodriguez, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 2.79 Kela, L, 3-4, BS, 2-26 1-3 3 4 4 0 1 14 3.35 Crick 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 2.45 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman 6 5 3 1 0 4 94 3.78 S.Freeman 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.87 Carle 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.11 Venters, W, 3-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.36 Minter, S, 12-14 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.06

Inherited runners-scored_Crick 1-1. HBP_Gausman (Cervelli). WP_Kela.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:53. A_33,705 (41,149).

