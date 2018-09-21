Braves 6, Phillies 5

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Hoskins lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Cabrera ss-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Bour 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|1-Kingery pr-ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Santana 3b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|W.Ramos c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.316
|2-Altherr pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Alfaro c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Herrera rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|E.Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Franco ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|4-Florimon pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Pivetta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|a-Crawford ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Dominguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Bautista ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.199
|Quinn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.288
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|3
|7
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Inciarte cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.311
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.272
|Flowers c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.241
|Teheran p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Duda ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|3-Adams pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|d-Tucker ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|4
|7
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|301—5
|7
|1
|Atlanta
|001
|000
|50x—6
|9
|0
a-tripled for Pivetta in the 6th. b-singled for Dominguez in the 7th. c-singled for Venters in the 7th. d-walked for Sobotka in the 8th. e-singled for Neris in the 9th.
1-ran for Bour in the 7th. 2-ran for W.Ramos in the 7th. 3-ran for Duda in the 7th. 4-ran for Franco in the 9th.
E_Pivetta (3). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 7. 2B_W.Ramos (22), Inciarte (27). 3B_Crawford (3), Alfaro (2). HR_Hernandez (14), off Teheran; Albies (23), off Neshek. RBIs_Hernandez (55), W.Ramos 2 (70), Bautista (47), Franco (68), Inciarte (60), Freeman (93), Camargo 2 (73), Albies 2 (70). CS_Quinn (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hernandez 2, Hoskins); Atlanta 3 (Markakis, Camargo, Flowers). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 8; Atlanta 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Quinn.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|87
|4.58
|Dominguez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.11
|Neshek, L, 3-2, H, 6
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|21
|2.66
|Avilan, BS, 3-5
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|3.77
|E.Ramos
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.96
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|5.40
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran
|6
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|93
|4.03
|Venters, W, 5-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.13
|Sobotka, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.19
|Minter, S, 15-17
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|26
|3.34
Inherited runners-scored_Avilan 2-2, E.Ramos 2-0, Venters 2-0. WP_Pivetta.
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:24. A_34,370 (41,149).
