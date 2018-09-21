Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Braves 6, Phillies 5

September 21, 2018 11:13 pm
 
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .254
Hoskins lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Cabrera ss-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Bour 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .230
1-Kingery pr-ss 1 1 0 0 0 0 .225
Santana 3b-1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .232
W.Ramos c 3 0 1 2 0 1 .316
2-Altherr pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .185
Alfaro c 1 1 1 0 0 0 .262
Herrera rf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .255
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Franco ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .270
4-Florimon pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Pivetta p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .105
a-Crawford ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .219
Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Bautista ph-rf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .199
Quinn cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .288
Totals 33 5 7 5 3 7
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna lf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .290
Inciarte cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .264
Freeman 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .311
Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .303
Camargo 3b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .272
Flowers c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .235
Albies 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .267
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .241
Teheran p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Duda ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .242
3-Adams pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .211
Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
d-Tucker ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .233
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 6 9 6 4 7
Philadelphia 100 000 301—5 7 1
Atlanta 001 000 50x—6 9 0

a-tripled for Pivetta in the 6th. b-singled for Dominguez in the 7th. c-singled for Venters in the 7th. d-walked for Sobotka in the 8th. e-singled for Neris in the 9th.

1-ran for Bour in the 7th. 2-ran for W.Ramos in the 7th. 3-ran for Duda in the 7th. 4-ran for Franco in the 9th.

E_Pivetta (3). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 7. 2B_W.Ramos (22), Inciarte (27). 3B_Crawford (3), Alfaro (2). HR_Hernandez (14), off Teheran; Albies (23), off Neshek. RBIs_Hernandez (55), W.Ramos 2 (70), Bautista (47), Franco (68), Inciarte (60), Freeman (93), Camargo 2 (73), Albies 2 (70). CS_Quinn (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hernandez 2, Hoskins); Atlanta 3 (Markakis, Camargo, Flowers). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 8; Atlanta 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Quinn.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta 5 4 1 1 1 4 87 4.58
Dominguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.11
Neshek, L, 3-2, H, 6 1-3 3 4 4 1 0 21 2.66
Avilan, BS, 3-5 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 13 3.77
E.Ramos 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.96
Neris 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 5.40
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran 6 1-3 5 4 4 3 5 93 4.03
Venters, W, 5-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.13
Sobotka, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.19
Minter, S, 15-17 1 2 1 1 0 1 26 3.34

Inherited runners-scored_Avilan 2-2, E.Ramos 2-0, Venters 2-0. WP_Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:24. A_34,370 (41,149).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

