Braves 6, Phillies 5

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .254 Hoskins lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Cabrera ss-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Bour 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .230 1-Kingery pr-ss 1 1 0 0 0 0 .225 Santana 3b-1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .232 W.Ramos c 3 0 1 2 0 1 .316 2-Altherr pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .185 Alfaro c 1 1 1 0 0 0 .262 Herrera rf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .255 Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Franco ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .270 4-Florimon pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Pivetta p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .105 a-Crawford ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .219 Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Bautista ph-rf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .199 Quinn cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .288 Totals 33 5 7 5 3 7

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna lf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .290 Inciarte cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .264 Freeman 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .311 Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .303 Camargo 3b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .272 Flowers c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .235 Albies 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .267 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .241 Teheran p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Duda ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .242 3-Adams pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .211 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 d-Tucker ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .233 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 6 9 6 4 7

Philadelphia 100 000 301—5 7 1 Atlanta 001 000 50x—6 9 0

a-tripled for Pivetta in the 6th. b-singled for Dominguez in the 7th. c-singled for Venters in the 7th. d-walked for Sobotka in the 8th. e-singled for Neris in the 9th.

1-ran for Bour in the 7th. 2-ran for W.Ramos in the 7th. 3-ran for Duda in the 7th. 4-ran for Franco in the 9th.

E_Pivetta (3). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 7. 2B_W.Ramos (22), Inciarte (27). 3B_Crawford (3), Alfaro (2). HR_Hernandez (14), off Teheran; Albies (23), off Neshek. RBIs_Hernandez (55), W.Ramos 2 (70), Bautista (47), Franco (68), Inciarte (60), Freeman (93), Camargo 2 (73), Albies 2 (70). CS_Quinn (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hernandez 2, Hoskins); Atlanta 3 (Markakis, Camargo, Flowers). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 8; Atlanta 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Quinn.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta 5 4 1 1 1 4 87 4.58 Dominguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.11 Neshek, L, 3-2, H, 6 1-3 3 4 4 1 0 21 2.66 Avilan, BS, 3-5 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 13 3.77 E.Ramos 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.96 Neris 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 5.40 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Teheran 6 1-3 5 4 4 3 5 93 4.03 Venters, W, 5-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.13 Sobotka, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.19 Minter, S, 15-17 1 2 1 1 0 1 26 3.34

Inherited runners-scored_Avilan 2-2, E.Ramos 2-0, Venters 2-0. WP_Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:24. A_34,370 (41,149).

