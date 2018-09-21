Braves 6, Phillies 5

|Philadelphia
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Acuna lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Hoskins lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Incarte cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|A.Cbrra ss-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Bour 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kingery pr-ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|C.Sntna 3b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Flowers c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|W.Ramos c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Altherr pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Teheran p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|O.Hrrra rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duda ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Adams pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E.Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P.Tcker ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Franco ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flrimon pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pivetta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Crwfr ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Dmnguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Btsta ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Quinn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|301—5
|Atlanta
|001
|000
|50x—6
E_Pivetta (3). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 7. 2B_W.Ramos (22), Inciarte (27). 3B_Alfaro (2), J.Crawford (3). HR_C.Hernandez (14), Albies (23). CS_Quinn (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Pivetta
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Dominguez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Neshek L,3-2 H,6
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Avilan BS,3
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Ramos
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Atlanta
|Teheran
|6
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Venters W,5-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sobotka H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minter S,15-17
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
WP_Pivetta.
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:24. A_34,370 (41,149).
