Braves 6, Phillies 5

Philadelphia Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi C.Hrnan 2b 4 1 1 1 Acuna lf 4 2 1 0 Hoskins lf 4 0 0 0 Incarte cf 4 1 1 1 A.Cbrra ss-3b 4 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 3 0 1 1 Bour 1b 2 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 4 0 1 0 Kingery pr-ss 1 1 0 0 Camargo 3b 4 0 2 2 C.Sntna 3b-1b 4 1 1 0 Flowers c 4 1 1 0 W.Ramos c 3 0 1 2 Albies 2b 4 1 1 2 Altherr pr 0 1 0 0 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 Alfaro c 1 1 1 0 Teheran p 2 0 0 0 O.Hrrra rf 2 0 0 0 Venters p 0 0 0 0 Neshek p 0 0 0 0 Duda ph 1 0 1 0 Avilan p 0 0 0 0 L.Adams pr 0 1 0 0 E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0 P.Tcker ph 0 0 0 0 Franco ph 1 0 1 1 Minter p 0 0 0 0 Flrimon pr 0 0 0 0 Pivetta p 1 0 0 0 J.Crwfr ph 1 0 1 0 Dmnguez p 0 0 0 0 J.Btsta ph-rf 2 0 1 1 Quinn cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 33 5 7 5 Totals 33 6 9 6

Philadelphia 100 000 301—5 Atlanta 001 000 50x—6

E_Pivetta (3). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 7. 2B_W.Ramos (22), Inciarte (27). 3B_Alfaro (2), J.Crawford (3). HR_C.Hernandez (14), Albies (23). CS_Quinn (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Pivetta 5 4 1 1 1 4 Dominguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Neshek L,3-2 H,6 1-3 3 4 4 1 0 Avilan BS,3 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 Ramos 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Neris 1 0 0 0 1 2 Atlanta Teheran 6 1-3 5 4 4 3 5 Venters W,5-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Sobotka H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Minter S,15-17 1 2 1 1 0 1

WP_Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:24. A_34,370 (41,149).

