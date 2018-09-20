Braves 8, Phillies 3

Philadelphia Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi C.Hrnan 2b 3 1 1 0 Acuna lf 4 0 0 1 Hoskins 1b 3 1 0 0 Incarte cf 3 1 2 1 A.Cbrra ss 4 1 2 0 F.Frman 1b 5 2 2 0 C.Sntna 3b 4 0 0 1 Mrkakis rf 3 0 1 1 O.Hrrra rf 4 0 1 1 Camargo 3b 2 1 1 1 Alfaro c 3 0 1 1 Suzuki c 3 1 1 0 Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 Albies 2b 3 1 0 0 Altherr lf 4 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 2 2 1 Vlasqez p 1 0 1 0 Gausman p 2 0 0 0 J.Crwfr ph 1 0 0 0 Biddle p 0 0 0 0 E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 Duda ph 1 0 1 1 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 L.Adams pr 0 0 0 0 Arano p 0 0 0 0 Vzcaino p 0 0 0 0 W.Ramos ph 1 0 0 0 P.Tcker ph 0 0 0 0 Hunter p 0 0 0 0 Clbrson ph 0 0 0 1 Avilan p 0 0 0 0 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 L.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 A.Davis p 0 0 0 0 Quinn cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 29 8 10 7

Philadelphia 102 000 000—3 Atlanta 201 000 14x—8

DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 7. 2B_F.Freeman (40), Swanson (25), Duda (14). SB_Inciarte (27), Swanson (10), L.Adams (1). CS_C.Hernandez (6), Inciarte (13). SF_Acuna (3), Camargo (3), Culberson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Velasquez 3 5 3 3 1 3 Ramos 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Morgan 1 0 0 0 1 1 Arano 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Hunter L,4-4 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 Avilan 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Garcia 0 2 4 4 2 0 Davis 1 1 0 0 0 1 Atlanta Gausman 6 1-3 5 3 3 2 7 Biddle W,6-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Vizcaino H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Sobotka 1 0 0 0 0 3

L.Garcia pitched to 4 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Velasquez (Suzuki). WP_Velasquez, Garcia, Davis.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:25. A_27,474 (41,149).

