Braves 9, Diamondbacks 5

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna lf 3 3 2 2 2 1 .293 Camargo 3b 4 1 1 2 1 1 .278 F.Freeman 1b 4 0 2 1 1 0 .306 Markakis rf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .309 Flowers c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .233 1-Adams pr 1 1 0 0 0 0 .211 Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Albies 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .271 Inciarte cf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .257 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Toussaint p 2 1 1 0 0 0 .167 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 b-Tucker ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .239 c-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .276 S.Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Duda ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .240 Suzuki c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Totals 36 9 11 9 5 7

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jay lf 4 0 2 1 1 1 .275 Escobar 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .298 Pollock cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .260 Descalso 2b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .248 Diekman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Souza Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235 Ahmed ss 2 1 1 2 2 0 .248 Avila c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .164 d-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Mathis c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Ray p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .086 a-Peralta ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .297 Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Marte 2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .251 Totals 31 5 6 5 9 9

Atlanta 000 002 016—9 11 0 Arizona 000 004 001—5 6 0

a-singled for Ray in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Sobotka in the 8th. c-grounded out for Tucker in the 8th. d-struck out for Avila in the 8th. e-homered for S.Freeman in the 9th. f-struck out for Sherfy in the 9th.

1-ran for Flowers in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 5, Arizona 9. 2B_Albies (35). 3B_Acuna (2), Goldschmidt (5). HR_Acuna (25), off Ray; Inciarte (10), off Boxberger; Duda (14), off Lopez; Camargo (18), off Lopez. RBIs_Acuna 2 (53), Camargo 2 (70), F.Freeman (84), Inciarte 3 (57), Duda (49), Jay (38), Pollock (57), Ahmed 2 (65), Peralta (76). SB_Acuna (13), Marte (6). CS_Acuna (5), Marte (1). SF_Pollock.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (Swanson); Arizona 4 (Escobar, Pollock, Ahmed, Avila). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 5; Arizona 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Camargo, Souza Jr., Pollock. GIDP_F.Freeman.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Flowers, Camargo); Arizona 1 (Descalso, Ahmed, Goldschmidt).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Toussaint 5 2-3 2 2 2 5 5 105 3.31 Jackson 0 3 2 2 1 0 20 4.42 Sobotka 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 18 3.00 S.Freeman, W, 3-5 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 4.56 Brach 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 3.59 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray 6 2 2 2 4 6 98 4.18 Ziegler, H, 17 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.99 Diekman, H, 16 1 1 1 1 1 0 17 3.86 Boxberger, L, 2-7 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 12 4.41 Lopez 0 3 3 3 0 0 8 0.00 Sherfy 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 17 1.59

Jackson pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

Lopez pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 2-2, Sobotka 2-0. WP_Toussaint, Sobotka. PB_Flowers (6).

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Joe West.

T_3:45. A_28,339 (48,519).

