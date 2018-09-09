Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves 9, Diamondbacks 5

September 9, 2018 8:16 pm
 
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna lf 3 3 2 2 2 1 .293
Camargo 3b 4 1 1 2 1 1 .278
F.Freeman 1b 4 0 2 1 1 0 .306
Markakis rf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .309
Flowers c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .233
1-Adams pr 1 1 0 0 0 0 .211
Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Albies 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .271
Inciarte cf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .257
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Toussaint p 2 1 1 0 0 0 .167
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
b-Tucker ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .239
c-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .276
S.Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Duda ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .240
Suzuki c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Totals 36 9 11 9 5 7
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jay lf 4 0 2 1 1 1 .275
Escobar 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .298
Pollock cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .260
Descalso 2b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .248
Diekman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Souza Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235
Ahmed ss 2 1 1 2 2 0 .248
Avila c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .164
d-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Mathis c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Ray p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .086
a-Peralta ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .297
Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Marte 2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .251
Totals 31 5 6 5 9 9
Atlanta 000 002 016—9 11 0
Arizona 000 004 001—5 6 0

a-singled for Ray in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Sobotka in the 8th. c-grounded out for Tucker in the 8th. d-struck out for Avila in the 8th. e-homered for S.Freeman in the 9th. f-struck out for Sherfy in the 9th.

1-ran for Flowers in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 5, Arizona 9. 2B_Albies (35). 3B_Acuna (2), Goldschmidt (5). HR_Acuna (25), off Ray; Inciarte (10), off Boxberger; Duda (14), off Lopez; Camargo (18), off Lopez. RBIs_Acuna 2 (53), Camargo 2 (70), F.Freeman (84), Inciarte 3 (57), Duda (49), Jay (38), Pollock (57), Ahmed 2 (65), Peralta (76). SB_Acuna (13), Marte (6). CS_Acuna (5), Marte (1). SF_Pollock.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (Swanson); Arizona 4 (Escobar, Pollock, Ahmed, Avila). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 5; Arizona 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Camargo, Souza Jr., Pollock. GIDP_F.Freeman.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Flowers, Camargo); Arizona 1 (Descalso, Ahmed, Goldschmidt).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Toussaint 5 2-3 2 2 2 5 5 105 3.31
Jackson 0 3 2 2 1 0 20 4.42
Sobotka 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 18 3.00
S.Freeman, W, 3-5 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 4.56
Brach 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 3.59
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray 6 2 2 2 4 6 98 4.18
Ziegler, H, 17 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.99
Diekman, H, 16 1 1 1 1 1 0 17 3.86
Boxberger, L, 2-7 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 12 4.41
Lopez 0 3 3 3 0 0 8 0.00
Sherfy 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 17 1.59

Jackson pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

Lopez pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 2-2, Sobotka 2-0. WP_Toussaint, Sobotka. PB_Flowers (6).

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Joe West.

T_3:45. A_28,339 (48,519).

