The Associated Press
 
Braves’ Foltynewicz gives up 1st hit in 7th vs Phillies

September 22, 2018 2:51 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Mike Foltynewicz of the Atlanta Braves has lost his no-hit bid in the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Odubel Herrera led off the seventh by lining a clean single up the middle Saturday at SunTrust Park.

The Braves lead 4-0, and can clinch their first division title in five years with a win.

The longest Foltynewicz has gone without allowing a hit in a game was June 30, 2017 at Oakland when he carried a no-hitter into the ninth and gave up a leadoff homer.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

