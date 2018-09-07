Brazil-United States

At East Rutherford, N.J. Brazil 2 0—2 United States 0 0—0

First half_1, Brazil, Firmino (Costa), 11th minute. 2, Brazil, Neymar, penalty kick, 44th minute.

Second half_None.

Yellow cards_None. Red cards_None.

Referee_Fernando Guerrero, Mexico. Linesmen_Alberto Morin, Mexico; Andres Hernandez Delgado, Mexico.

A_32,469.

Lineups

Brazil_Alisson; Fabinho, Thiago Silva (Dede, 80th), Marquinhos, Filipe Luis; Casemiro, Fred (Arthur, 60th), Phillipe Coutinho (Lucas Paqueta, 71st); Douglas Costa (Willian, 60th), Neymar (Everton, 80th), Roberto Firmino (Richarlison, 75th)

United States_Zack Steffen; DeAndre Yedlin, Matt Miazga, John Brooks, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Wil Trapp (Mark Delgado, 83rd), Weston McKennie (Christian Roldan, 83rd); Paul Arriola (Kellyn Acosta, 55th), Julian Green (Tim Weah, 55th); Bobby Wood (Gyasi Zardes, 69th)

