Brazilian volleyball player found dead in Spain

MADRID (AP) — A Brazilian volleyball player has been found dead at his home in Spain.

The Spanish volleyball federation says the body of 26-year-old Vinicius Noronha da Silva was found in the eastern city of Teruel after he failed to report for his club’s trip for a preseason match.

Club president Carlos Ranera told daily Marca on Monday that one of Silva’s teammates found him dead after going to his home to check on him.

The club said Silva had successfully undergone a preseason physical.

The federation said Silva was going to play a fourth season with Teruel, which he joined from Brazilian club Super Volei Santo Andre. He earned several individual awards and last December played in the Superleague’s all-star event.

