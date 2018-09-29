Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dortmund comes back to beat Leverkusen 4-2 for league lead

September 29, 2018 2:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund came from two goals down at Bayer Leverkusen to win 4-2 and take top spot in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Dortmund looked flat and headed for a sure defeat with Leverkusen leading 2-0 at halftime thanks to goals from Mitchell Weiser and Jonathan Tah, but Marco Reus set up Jacob Bruun Larsen to pull one back in the 65th minute, then scored himself minutes later.

Substitute Paco Alcacer claimed Dortmund’s third with five minutes remaining and sealed the win with his second on a counterattack in injury time.

Dortmund, the only unbeaten side left, leads by a point from Bayern Munich, which lost for the first time on Friday at Hertha Berlin after dropping points to Augsburg on Tuesday. Hertha is level with Bayern on 13 points after six games.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sportsm/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry