Dortmund comes back to beat Leverkusen 4-2 for league lead

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund came from two goals down at Bayer Leverkusen to win 4-2 and take top spot in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Dortmund looked flat and headed for a sure defeat with Leverkusen leading 2-0 at halftime thanks to goals from Mitchell Weiser and Jonathan Tah, but Marco Reus set up Jacob Bruun Larsen to pull one back in the 65th minute, then scored himself minutes later.

Substitute Paco Alcacer claimed Dortmund’s third with five minutes remaining and sealed the win with his second on a counterattack in injury time.

Dortmund, the only unbeaten side left, leads by a point from Bayern Munich, which lost for the first time on Friday at Hertha Berlin after dropping points to Augsburg on Tuesday. Hertha is level with Bayern on 13 points after six games.

