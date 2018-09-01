Listen Live Sports

Breneman leads Colgate to 24-17 win to open Patriot play

September 1, 2018 4:56 pm
 
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Grant Breneman threw for 194 yards and two touchdowns as Colgate opened the season and Patriot League play with a 24-17 victory over Holy Cross on Saturday afternoon.

Colgate picked up its seventh straight victory over Holy Cross but not before the Crusaders challenged in the final quarter.

Colgate took a 24-0 lead into the break before the Crusaders charged back with Emmett Clifford hitting Domenic Cozier in stride for a 41-yard score. Cozier later pulled Holy Cross within a touchdown after he smashed in from the 1 with 6:59 left in the game.

Breneman then marched the Raiders down the field to use up the final minutes and escape with the victory.

The Colgate defense registered the first points when T.J. Holl forced a fumble which was picked up by John Steffen who scored from the 7 in the first quarter. Breneman quickly added to that by hitting James Holland with a 24-yard scoring strike.

